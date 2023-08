Tuesday’s reported RGV High School volleyball scores.

District 31-5A

McAllen High def. PSJA North 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

McAllen Memorial def. Edinburg Vela 25-17, 25-20, 25-7

Sharyland High def. PSJA Southwest 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

Sharyland Pioneer def. McAllen Rowe 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Valley View def. PSJA Memorial 22-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez def. Weslaco East 30-28, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16

Brownsville Pace def. Edcouch-Elsa 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

Brownsville Veterans def. Brownsville Porter in 3 (scores not provided)

Donna High def. Donna North 25-23, 25-11, 25-27, 25-15

Harlingen South def. Mercedes 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

District 32-3A

IDEA Frontier def. Weslaco Pike 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

Non-District

Brownsville Hanna def. Edinburg Economedes in 4 (scores not provided)

Edinburg North def. La Feria 25-11, 25-13 ,25-8

La Joya Palmview def. Hidalgo 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, 25-23

Los Fresnos def. Mission Veterans 25-12, 25-17, 25-21

Mission def. Rio Grande City 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-8

PSJA def. Roma 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

St. Joe def. Grulla 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12

Weslaco High def. La Joya 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Box scores

DISTRICT 31-5A

McAllen High def. PSJA North 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

McHi: Katherine Williamson 12 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Katelyn Pritchard 1 ace, 3 digs, 11 assists; Gabriela Estringel 5 kills; Yaneli Rocha 1 kill, 21 assists; Isabella Rivera 3 kills, 1 block; Izabella Palacios 7 kills, 2 digs; Karely Cantu 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Katelyn Vaden 1 ace, 3 digs; Braelyn Martinez 3 digs; Aryanna Alba 1 kill, 2 digs; Kaylen Ottmers 6 aces, 6 digs, 1 assist

PSJA North: Lily Benitez 2 aces, 4 assists, 2 digs; Sadie Garcia 1 kill, 2 aces, 5 digs; Sydney Munoz 2 kills, 15 digs; Vanessa Palacios 13 digs

McHi 2-0 in district; PSJA North 0-2 in district

McAllen Memorial def. Edinburg Vela 25-17, 25-20, 25-7

Memorial: Amare Hernandez 19 kills; Madisyn Sosa 10 kills, 3 aces; Leach Garcia 7 kills; Kaitlin Martin 3 kills; Ana Davila 1 kill; Gaby Torres 18 assists; Ashley Garcia 9 assists; Juliet Treviño 18 sigs, 1 kill, 3 assists

Edinburg Vela: Not reported

McAllen Memorial 19-12 overall 2-0 in district; Vela 1-1 in district

Sharyland High def. PSJA Southwest 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

Sharyland: Kenisha Martinez 8 kills, 1 block; Pamela Peña 6 kills; Kassandra De La Garza 4 kills, 17 assists, 1 block, five aces; Miranda Aguilar 3 kills; Ivanna Adame 3 kills; Kaitlin Rodriguez 12 assists, eight aces; Barbara Peña 1 block

Southwest: Not reported

Sharyland 27-1 overall, 2-0 in district

Sharyland Pioneer def. McAllen Rowe 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Pioneer: Tera Schumacher 3 aces, 26 assists, 6 kills, 11 digs, 6 kills; Aleena Zuniga 1 ace, 9 assists, 13 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Hailey Botello 2 kills, 9 digs; Scarlet Verjel 14 kills, 2 digs, 1.5 block; Itzel Hernandez 8 kills, 1.5 blocks; Florencia Curiel 14 digs, 3 assists; Izabella Cano 2 aces, 6 digs, 2 assists; Camryn Talbert 4 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists; Alexie Martinez 1 dig, 2 aces; Sofia Chapa 3 digs

Rowe: Kendall Keenan 4 kills; Ariana Facundo 12 digs; Haile Gonzalez 10 digs; Leana Palacios 7 assists

Pioneer: 23-3 overall, 2-0 in district; Rowe 0-2 in district

DISTRICT 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez def. Weslaco East 30-28, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16

Jasmine Cortinas 18 kills, 1 ace; Paula Lopez 13 kills; Desiree Castillo 7 kills

Weslaco East: Not provided

Lopez 2-0 in district

Brownsville Pace def. Edcouch-Elsa 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

Pace: Sophia O. Saiz 17 kills, 17 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; Andie Lozano-Lomeli 13 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Risa Treviño 14 assists, 3 digs; Sophia Bojorquez 5 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Bryanna Narvaez 10 sigs, 2 aces

Edcouch: Not reported

Pace 16-3 overall, 2-0 in district

Donna High def. Donna North 25-23, 25-11, 25-27, 25-15

Donna High; Erica Garcia 11 kills; Elisa Gonzalez 4 kills; Alyson Perez 16 assists, 4 aces; Summer Ramirez 18 digs, 2 aces

Donna North: Not reported

Donna High 8-13 overall, 1-1 in district

Harlingen South def. Mercedes 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

Harlingen South: Malloree Mireles 16 kills; Daniela Yzaguirre 2 kills, Ella Ramirez 4 kills, Ariel Lopez 2 kills, Raeana Lopez 2 kills; Kamryn Castillo 26 assists; Kaytlynn Rodriguez 5 digs

Mercedes: Not reported

Harlingen South 2-0 in district

NON-DISTRICT

Edinburg North def. La Feria 25-11, 25-13 ,25-8

Edinburg North: Etsel Ramirez 13 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Maya Espinoza 5 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Avendano 10 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces; Itati Ramirez: 28 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces

La Feria: Not reported

Edinburg North: 15-6 overall

La Joya Palmview def. Hidalgo 25-15, 24-26, 25-11, 25-23

Palmview: Alexia Arevalo 22 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs; Arizona Gauna 11 assists, 5 kills, 15 digs; Evoria Garcia 16 assists, 6 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Arianna Alaniz 11 kills, 1 dig; Jessica Arevalo 2 kills, 3 assists, 1 ace, 19 digs; Jesslynn Flores 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Kylie Cantu 10 kills, 4 digs; Miley Zieske 17 kills, 1 ace, 16 digs, 1 block; Jaylen Rosales 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 blocks.

Hidalgo: Not reported

Palmview: 11-10 overall

Mission def. Rio Grande City 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-8

Mission: Kayla Alaniz 17 kills; Joslyn Rodriguez 8 kills, 2 blocks; Vanessa Espinoza 9 kills; Alexander Martinez 5 kills, 6 blocks

Rio Grande City: Not reported

PSJA def. Roma 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

PSJA: Johanna Montelongo 19 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Mia Dominguez 12 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 block; Julianna Guajardo 16 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Karina Lucio 4 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Alexa Carranza 29 digs, 2 assists; Victoria Gonzalez 37 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Aubrey Garza 1 kill, 1 block

PSJA: 23-3 overall

St. Joe def. Grulla 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12

Grulla: Fatima Montes 8 kills, 15 digs; Karolina Martinez 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Johanna Escalante 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 assist; Gizelle Bethea 2 kills, 13 digs, 1 ace, 9 assists; Elaine Castillo 2 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Maylee Bermudez 9 digs, 1 ace, 7 assists; Ailani Lopez 2 kills, 21 digs; Ava Brown 10 digs

St. Joe: Not reported

Weslaco High def. La Joya 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

La Joya: Emma Gomez 8 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist; Melanie Juarez 3 kills, 15 assists, 12 digs; Fernanda Morales 2 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks; Angie Silva 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Brianna Reyna 2 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks

Weslaco High: Not reported

La Joya 2-9 overall