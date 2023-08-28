The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and Brownsville Herald.

Los Fresnos and Weslaco High highlighted the week’s biggest risers in the 5A/6A poll, both moving up two spots following convincing Week 1 victories.

The Falcons dominated Weslaco East 42-7 to kick off the 2023 campaign, moving them from No. 7 to No. 5, while the Panthers vaulted into the seventh spot after a convincing 41-0 victory over Mercedes to open the year.

In the Sub-5A Top 4 poll, preseason No. 1 team Port Isabel dropped out of the rankings completely after a Week 1 loss to Lyford, while the previously unranked Bulldogs moved into No. 3 with the win.

The Tarpons loss opened the door for Rio Hondo to take the No. 1 spot after taking down Raymondville 34-6 in their season opener.