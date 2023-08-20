LOS FRESNOS — The Los Fresnos Falcons entered last season under the radar, with uncertainty in the air after losing more than half of their starters to graduation.

It didn’t take long for the Falcons to reestablish themselves as one of the RGV’s premier teams, however, soaring up the rankings after winning five of their first six contests.

The Falcons won’t be flying under the radar this season.

Following a 7-5 season, which included a bi-district playoff win over District 31-6A champion Edinburg North, the Falcons open the 2023 campaign at No. 7 in the RGVSports Top 10 poll.

“I think the ranking is a good ranking, but it is kind of low in my opinion,” Los Fresnos quarterback Robert Pineda said. “For sure we’re going to make a bigger statement this year. We have the team to do it. We all have been working so hard this offseason I think we can be near the top.”

A big reason for the Falcons success last year was the instant impact by then-freshman quarterback Robert Pineda.

The Falcons’ signal caller looked like a seasoned veteran during his first year, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 908 yards and 10 scores on the ground. More impressively, Pineda only had three interceptions on his 178 pass attempts.

With a full offseason under his belt, Pineda could be on pace for an MVP-caliber season during Year 2.

“His knowledge of our concepts and just all the calls we make, he’s just reading it all quick,” Los Fresnos special teams coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Pena said. “We have so much going on offensively that he has to understand, not just the play itself, but the signals coming in and be able to relay that to the rest of the team. He’s reading defenses. He’s reading signals and making the calls. He’s so impressive in that sense. He understands the game a lot better now as a sophomore. The sky is the limit for this guy.”

Pineda is just one of several offensive weapons who return for the Falcons this year. He’ll be joined by senior running back Gael Palestina in the backfield. Palestina ranked second on the team in total yards last season, tallying 1,070 (880 rushing, 190 receiving) along with nine touchdowns.

Also returning is junior wideout Josh Limon, Pineda’s top target last year. Limon hauled in 46 catches for 495 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, all team-highs.

Senior athlete Miguel Ortiz could also see a more prominent role in the offense after playing in just four games last year after transferring. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete can do a little of everything for the Falcons, lining up at halfback, quarterback or receiver depending on the play.

“We can run it. We can throw it. We can basically do it all,” Ortiz said. “We have big time players everywhere and the coaches have done a great job preparing us. Then us as players, we want it all. So we’re excited.”

On defense, the Falcons will field a mix of newcomers and vets, with only five starters set to return from last year.

They’ll lean on their veterans such as linebacker Jaiden Gonzalez and Carlos Mendez, and defensive back Cade Stumbaugh, to bring their newcomers up to speed on that side of the ball.

“We had a few injuries last year and a few people missing at the beginning of the year,” Stumbaugh said. “We have some good guys coming back from last year. I feel like we’re really going to pick things up and be dominant this year.”

Stumbaugh, who stepped into a starting role as a sophomore, brings experience to the secondary. He’s coming off a year in which he tallied 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss and four passes defense.

Gonzalez, a senior, is the Falcons top returning tackler, racking up 46 total tackles last year to go along with six tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack.

Fellow senior Mendez (38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks) gives the Falcons a trio of solid veterans to build off going into the year.

“This defense is ready,” Gonzalez said. “We have a lot of young guys but they’re dogs out there. We’re just ready to compete.”

Los Fresnos begins its season at home against Weslaco East at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium. They’ll face their biggest non-district test the following week, hitting the road for a contest against PSJA North. Other non-district opponents include PSJA High, La Joya High and Mission High.

The Falcons turn their attention to District 32-6A play after a week off following their non-district slate. They’ll open with back-to-back home games, beginning with Brownsville Rivera, followed by a highly anticipated rematch with Weslaco High. Los Fresnos closes out the regular season with games against Brownsville Hanna, San Benito and Harlingen High.

