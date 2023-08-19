Only have a minute? Listen instead

Going into the third set of the Mission ISD varsity volleyball tournament, PSJA found itself in a rare situation against Sharyland Pioneer.

After the Bears simply overpowered the Diamondbacks in the first set, Pioneer took control of the pace, using dinks, dumps, roll shots and tips to force a third and final set.

PSJA made the adjustment, jumped out to an early lead and captured a 25-11, 20-25, 25-22 victory over a resilient and young Pioneer squad.

Senior libero Alexa Carranza, named to the all-tournament team, made the biggest adjustment during the third set and didn’t allow many of Pioneer’s strategically placed short shots hit the floor while also setting up her teammates for attack opportunities. Hitters Johanna Montelongo, Julianna Guajardo and Mia Dominguez provided most of the power while Karina Lucio, who didn’t play during Friday’s pool play due to an injured finger, had a tremendous performance defensively at the net as the Bears completed their undefeated run through the tournament.

“I think they were going more line too, so we shifted and I think my digging got better in the third set. They threw us off with the tips but we recovered and adjusted,” said Carranza, one of the top liberos in the Rio Grande Valley and responsible for the quick transition from defense to offense. “I think we’ll practice that more now and I think we got used to them in that set.”

The tips looked to confuse the PSJA defense and on at least one occasion, PSJA threw a triple block at the opposing attacker.

Teams will make adjustments against the Bears all season after abandoning the toe-to-toe power approach. PSJA head coach Caroline Cuellar said the crucial moments will continue to come as the squad makes in-game adjustments.

“We weren’t surprised. I told the girls that (Pioneer’s) other option is to tip and everybody stayed back, so sure enough they started creeping up and then pulling away,” Cuellar said. “If we can’t adjust in game, then it’s going to be really tough as we saw in the second set.”

PSJA jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the third set behind a powerful kill from Montelongo, who was named tournament MVP, a blast down the line from Guajardo and a solo block from Lucio. They led 18-11 when Florencia Curiel served up three straight points, two coming from PSJA attack errors off deep serves, to make it 18-14.

“We noticed that they had set up right where I was hitting, on the line as well as going cross court, they were sitting there,” Montelongo said. “We found out we needed to go six because they were splitting the court and that’s where we found success.”

The D’backs closed to within 22-20 on a gorgeous tip from sophomore setter/ride side Aleena Zuniga, but Montelongo followed that with a clean kill that split the seams in the back row. Up 23-21, setter Victoria Gonzalez dumped a second ball in the middle to set up match point and Dominguez closed it out with a kill.

Pioneer freshman middle Itzel Hernandez kept Pioneer in the match with several kills in the middle and a pair of blocks.