EDITOR’S NOTE: RGVSports.com’s Bryan Ramos and Edward Severn also contributed to the story.

When the clock struck midnight Monday morning, it signaled the start of the 2023-23 high school sports season, with athletes from various fall sports officially able to practice.

From football to volleyball to cross country, athletes from across the state shook off the dust off their gear and took to their respective playing fields to prepare for the upcoming start of the regular season.

In football, all sub-5A football teams were allowed to begin practice Monday, with some not wasting a single minute to hit the field.

Some programs, such as Brownsville St. Joseph, took the field for midnight madness practices to kickstart the new year.

Bloodhounds head coach Tino Villarreal said he was humbled by the amount of support at J. T. Canales Field for the annual midnight practice.

“It has become a tradition at the school and we could not be happier,” Villarreal said.

The Bloodhounds went 8-3 in 2022 and are hoping an offseason with a vigorous strength and conditioning program and a trip to the TAPPS 7-on-7 state tourney in the summer will prepare them for another tough season in the highly competitive TAPPS Division II District 3 that is mainly comprised of schools from Austin and San Antonio.

“I know they are hungry for a playoff win,” Villarreal said. “It is no longer about making the playoffs it is about getting a playoff victory. You can tell by the amount of work they put in the offseason and we are excited about that.”

While some started right at midnight, others waited until sunrise to hit the field.

In La Villa, the back-to-back District 16-2A DI champion Cardinals officially began their quest for a three-peat Monday morning. The feat has only been accomplished one time before in program history during a three-year run from 2006-08.

Senior athlete Brandon Felix, who plays quarterback, defensive back and also returns kicks on special teams, feels the Cardinals are up to the challenge under seventh-year head coach Danny Perez.

“This year, we just have higher goals and higher expectations,” Felix said. “(Perez) makes it fun. Everybody’s motivated to keep it going. ‘It’s a good feeling when you win,’ that’s what he tells us.”

The Cardinals have qualified for the playoffs in eight straight years and haven’t dropped a district game since November 2020.

“It’s a good thing having those back-to-back district titles, but at the same time, we also have a lot of pressure on us because everybody, even the community, wants that three-peat, so we have to make it happen,” junior receiver and linebacker Victor Ornelas said. “It’s amazing since we’re such a little city, we mean a lot to the community. They support us a lot and are a big fan base. I love seeing my people watching me and my teammates.”

Small schools weren’t the only ones back on the gridiron Monday, with 5A and 6A schools that didn’t participate in spring practices also allowed to begin. Schools that did participate in spring ball are allowed to commence practice next Monday.

RGV perennial power Harlingen High was among those 5A/6A schools hitting the field Monday, kicking of its 2023 campaign with an 8:30 a.m. practice.

The Cardinals are coming off a 10-0 regular season, which ended with a Region IV-6A DII semifinal appearance.

“We feel like we’re ready for this season to come up,” Harlingen High senior quarterback Randy Morales said. “We got some new faces on the offensive side. Last year was incredible for us. We surprised a lot of people, but I feel like this year will be the same outcome.”

Meanwhile, in Starr County, the Roma Gladiators are readying up for another run at the state playoffs.

The Gladiators 2022 team became just the third in program history to qualify for the playoffs. Prior to last season, Roma’s only playoff appearances came in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s a great environment to be out here with the guys. Everybody is determined to work hard, win some games and get back into the playoffs,” junior running back and safety Eric Saldaña said.

Back to lead Roma’s rushing attack is Isaac Lozano, one of South Texas’ top runners. He finished his junior season with 2,012 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. His goal is to top that this season while putting together another run at the postseason.

“We’re hungry. We got a taste of the playoffs, and we know what it’s like now,” Lozano said. “I want at least another 2,000 yards and another round of the playoffs.”

Football teams weren’t the only ones off and running Monday with cross country, team tennis, volleyball and water polo all returning to practice.

Cross country athletes are gearing up for their first meet in just over a week, while volleyball and water polo teams can begin scrimmaging as early as Friday.