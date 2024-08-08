Juvenile centers, statehave failed at-risk youth,families and communities

We are told, and we like to believe, that the purpose of our juvenile detention centers is to rehabilitate young offenders at ages when they are most vulnerable and impressionable. According to behaviorist theory, with the right guidance many minors can put their delinquent past behind them and become constructive, responsible adults.

Failure to provide that help can be considered an abuse itself. It does a disservice to the youth, their families and to society in general if it denies us the chance to eliminate delinquent elements by helping them become positive members of our communities.

Unfortunately, the reality appears to be that at Texas’ five secure facilities, including the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, those young people are merely warehoused or, worse, abused.

That’s the assessment reached in a U.S. Justice Department report released last week that found children held at Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities endured widespread abuses including excessive use of pepper spray. Many were placed in isolated confinement for days and even weeks at a time. Stated policy limits isolation to one to two hours at the most.

At the Evins center, the Justice Department found evidence of violence against detained children as far back as 2007. Other incidents of physical and sexual abuse were documented in July 2021, June and December 2022 and June of this year.

The federal review was a response to reports of widespread physical and sexual abuse at the facilities, as well as safety and operational problems and allegations that when agency officials were told of the abuses, they worked to cover them up rather than correct them.

In addition, only half of the children with moderate to severe mental health needs had treatment plans on file. Many of the children who harmed themselves or displayed other behaviors showing mental health issues received discipline rather than treatment.

It’s worth noting that during much of the time covered in the report, the agency already was under federal conservatorship due to the many abuses found at the centers.

TJJD officials responded to the report saying that they have “a zero-tolerance policy toward abuse and neglect and have always fully rejected any abusive behaviors at our campuses.”

So why were so many of those behaviors uncovered, and why were they so widespread across all five of the state’s facilities?

Where was state oversight over the department that should have discovered the abuse at the centers long before it was?

Obviously, corrective action must be taken, and not only by imposing reforms at each center. Oversight at both the state and federal level needs to be improved so that reported abuse is investigated and addressed quickly. Unannounced inspections are needed. The problems at Texas juvenile facilities — which apparently go back more than two decades — never should have been allowed to continue so long.

If officials agree that young offenders can be steered straight with the proper rehabilitation, then they must dedicate their efforts and resources to pursuing that rehabilitation. Otherwise, our juvenile justice system has no reason to even exist.