Letters: Trump support

The June 9 Donald Trump rally in Las Vegas tells you all you need to know about former President Trump and his supporters.

First, Mr. Trump could be living a life of comfort and luxury in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, or anywhere in the world. Instead, he was willing to risk his health and physical well-being by speaking for an hour in 115-degree temperatures about what he can do to solve the problems facing the country.

Second, those who attended the rally were willing to wait in line for hours to listen to his speech. They were also willing to risk their health and physical well-being.

It is difficult to think, or give examples, of any other candidate for office and supporters who are willing to make such a sacrifice.

Ben Castillo

Harlingen

MAGA more than Trump

A new election will dawn soon, so how’s things working out for you. Are you better off than you were four years ago? How about your finances and senses of economic and civic freedoms?

The TV talking heads are screaming inconsolably about this great orange menace who’s about to destroy all of it and anoint himself dictator — you know, like in his first term. No, wait — that describes their dishonest portrayal of it, not reality.

If you subtract the four years, 24/7 doom and gloom gnashing of teeth by the screen people, the tangibles of daily existence were all quite bearable and pleasantly mundane. There was more money in your pocket, you could afford gas and vacations, home ownership was in reach, you didn’t have to worry about border invasions or world war or an overstepping government.

A dark cloud emerged overhead and sabotaged all this: I think it was called COVID, or ebola, bird flu, monkey pox, zika or climate change, or something. Heck, I get ‘em confused at this point.

The media millionaire aristocracy has a stern warning: Elect Donald Trump and it’s Adolf Hitler 2.0. How could you in good conscience choose your leadership at the ballot box via representative democracy when they can “protect democracy” by removing him from the campaign trail via lawfare?

Who created the greatest economy since the ’60s, lowest minority unemployment levels ever, U.S. energy independence, brokered Middle East peace, successful foreign relations and kept us out of war?

Apparently he’s had moral indiscretions too, but he’s not being hired to enforce moral sanctity at a monastery, so cry me a river, pearl-clutching hypocrites. It was A-OK excusable when Bill Clinton did worse and lied to Congress about it. But he got a pass. John and Jane Q voter are now painfully aware of the dichotomy, and will react accordingly come November.

Indoctrinated-brained leftists have nothing to offer to nudge you to vote Democrat, other than “Orange Man Bad”! What policy incentives are you offering us other than unlimited abortion, and the one that says, “You’re an oppressed minority, powerless to ascend that bondage without Big Government controlling your destiny.” Thus is the sales pitch of every campaigning Democrat. Donald Trump is possibly going down, but like a weary superstar limping off the field during a long game, somebody will come off the bench, energized and indignant by Democrats’ outrageous tactics. MAGA is not a man, but a movement.

Jamey Honaker

Combes

