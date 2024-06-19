Letters: Democrats draw attack

The party of compassion — what a farce! I would say that 95% of the contributors to this forum are retired, have no mortgage and no longer have a car payment!

How about our children and grandchildren? Where is your compassion, Democrat lovers? How can you vote for a party that believes in creating a massive class that will only survive with taxpayer-paid entitlements to justify their existence?

Why would we not want our descendants to live the American Dream of owning a home, saving their hard-earned income and enjoying a happy retirement like the rest of us?

We are witnessing the destruction of our legal system! Compassionate Democrat district attorneys are releasing thieves, rapists and murderers with a mere slap on the hand.

According to Democrats, if you’re white you’re racist! If you’re a Democrat, you should be happy that a male feeling like a female can undress in front of your daughter or granddaughter and compete against her in sports! If you’re a Democrat, you should be delighted with the economy and what you are feeling in your wallet is just a figment of your imagination!

Is this the Democratic Party you want to support? It is beyond me how I ever voted for a Democrat in past elections! If I had seen the direction this party was headed, I would have never voted for a Democrat! How does that saying go — fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, or something like that?

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

Comments addressed

Zack Abnet of American Conservation Coalition’s commentary on the need for Carbon capture and storage (June 11) might have been biased, so let’s consider his assertions.

1. Texas is the ideal place to advance CCS “through primacy” since the Texas Railroad Commission has regulated the oil/gas industry for the past 100 years and has expertise of the state’s unique subsurface geology to fast-track permits in lieu of the Environmental Protection Agency.

If the RRC has such expertise, then why is water bursting from abandoned oil wells in the Permian Basin as The Texas Tribune reported in June? Aren’t there numerous underground injection sites of fracking wastewater that pump millions of gallons along with numerous hazardous compounds into the underground for disposal already?

2. CCS can be a vital tool for addressing climate change.

CCS is primarily used for enhanced oil recovery and the captured CO2 is again injected into oil-containing geological formations and is actually advantageous to the oil/gas companies’ profit margins — and it even comes with 45Q tax credits.

We must seriously question the wisdom of any “primacy” issues by the RRC and its expertise in wastewater disposal, as reported by The Texas Tribune.

We must also question why there are CCS tax incentives to support the OG industries in spite of the “climate change” reality caused by fossil fuels’ rampage and use on our planet — especially here in our RGV where two liquefied natural gas export terminals and possibly CCS operations are proposed near the towns of Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

