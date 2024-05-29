Letters: Building a nation

How does a group of people become a nation? First, they need to be united in their way of thinking or they will never become a nation and depend on others who are better organized.

Today we can see what happens when a group of people are not well organized to be a nation. They live in chaos all their lives and blame others for their lack of responsibility and failure.

A group of people in a failed state live in a permanent state of isolation, confusion and disorientation, because they lack the guidance to lead them out of their misery. They need to know in their heart where they came from and where they are going. If there is no goal, there is no desire to improve and just continue to be stuck in a quagmire state unable to go forward for generations for some.

Nations can fail when the original population is overtaken by foreign immigration and foreign ideology that will change the nation from its origin. The lack of will to keep the nations strong for the sake of not intruding with the new immigration loses its drive. It becomes a translating nation. A passing through change in becoming a nation through change, interconnecting with other thoughts and ideals to form a new nation.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

MAGA politics: Deceit, conceit

The mind of man, fueled by the arrogance of vanity and the disdain of virtue: a chamber of tortured, narcissistic afflictions of kaleidoscopic illusions and delusions.

Prodigies of time, and of the art of deceit by the masters of conceit — a man, a movement, a travesty of human conscience that conceives and deceives, and finally destroys the legacy of faith, the power of dreams, the inspiration of expectation.

The mind of broken men, evolving and dissolving into figments and fragments of criminal genius and ordinary madness. And lost among the filaments of logic, of meaning: the clarity of purpose, of emotion, of devotion, of allegiance.

And in the end, life but a canvas of flowing, blending, fusing rivers of colors, sounds, motions, emotions, and notions — comingled into fabricated, contrived and twisted imageries that astound and mystify. And always, the artistry of deceit by the masters of conceit — MAGA —- that damaged and wounded human mind of losers and rabbles that transform, deflect and manipulate the fabrications of manipulated imagination and suggestion, into unhinged moments lost in the milieu of non-existent purpose and fabricated truths, representing nothing more than a gnat, a fly —a momentary reflection or deflection of a speck of time that thought itself invincible and invulnerable, and above ordinary scrutiny, judicial inquiry or personal accountability.

Al Garcia-Wiltse

San Juan

No more patriotism

Signs, signs, signs everywhere. Facts, facts, facts, to no avail.

Victims now overrule the justice system, and the plaintiffs are now the victims. Handpicked colleagues who uncover their superior’s criminal activity are traitors.

Patriotism is now a thing of the past and treason is very popular now. The joy of pledging allegiance to our flag and country has flown the coup. Ignorance is booming.

Juan Gonzales

Harlingen

