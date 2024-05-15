Letters: Foster care needs fixing

I read the article about Texas’ troubled foster care program that says the state should care for abused and neglected children. According to the article, a federal judge ordered Texas Health and Human Services officials to pay $100,000 per day in fines for alleged abuses.

Texas HHS should fix the way it investigates children’s care and protect them from any harem. With recent concerns about Texas children’s safety there should be a better foster care system and people should learn how to report abuse.

Texas should provide children a good and safe place to stay.

According to the article there were “9,000 children in permanent state custody, removed from their homes due to circumstances that include abuse at home, complex health needs, or the loss of their family caregivers.”

Texas has a Department of Family and Protective Services for any children who are being abused or neglected at their home. They will make sure Texas children are safe by placing them in foster care if they can live safely at home or CPS will try to find relatives and family who can provide stability while the children can’t live with their parents. Teaching children how to report abuse for their own safety is important. Children have the privilege of knowing how to report abuse and not stay quiet or let it happen repeatedly.

As stated in the article, “a girl was left in the same residential facility for a year while 12 separate investigations piled up around allegations that she had been raped by a worker at the facility.” People should listen to children when they are talking about not being treated correctly, things that are happening or someone is making them do something that is wrong.

There was a temporary charge of $100,000 a day for contempt that hit Texas HHS officials over the agency’s routine neglect of investigations into allegations of abuse and neglect by children in the state’s troubles in foster care system. The agency failed to prevent children in custody from being physically and sexually abused. An appeals court has temporarily blocked this, but that can never negate the harm that has been caused to these children. Texas should care about children’s safety and not let them be abused and neglected, and teach them how they can report negative happening at any time.

Yahaira Alvarez

Mission

Assumptions of MAGA foes

I would like to pose a question to letter writers who seek to convince readers that MAGA Republicans (former President Donald Trump and his supporters) are an existential threat to this country and its democratic institutions:

What course of action should be taken to deal with MAGA Republicans who have been labeled or characterized as a “clear and present danger” by the above-mentioned Trump-hating “guardians of democracy”? I would venture to guess that most would be in favor of the actions outlined below.

(1) Round up MAGA Republicans and relocate them to deprogramming centers as has already been suggested by some.

(2) Relocate Trump supporters to Soviet-style” reeducation camps” or internment camps as was done to Americans of Japanese descent during World War II.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The ends justify the means.

Ben Castillo

Harlingen

