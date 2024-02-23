Letters: Isolation draws fire

With Donald Trump’s latest pronouncement about NATO, I hope people realize a few things. If Trump becomes president again, I fully believe he will withdraw from NATO. That will cause Ukraine to be overcome and leave the road wide open for Vladimir Putin to invade the rest of East Europe and possibly the Scandinavian countries, especially Finland. Putin has already stated as much. Without American’s help, the other European countries will be in a fight for their lives.

But more than that, it will give the red light for China to invade Taiwan. You might think, so what? It is just a tiny island in the South China Sea. Aside from the subjugation of a Democratic country and the freedom-loving people, Taiwan has the most advanced microchip factory in the world that produces one-third of the most important chips in the world. The U.S. could not even come close to replacing those chips.

Trump’s default would also encourage North Korea to invade the South; we have bases there, which means we would be involved in another Korean War and China would probably become involved again.

“America first” would actually mean, “America last.” Our allies would not trust us. They would not come to our aide. Other countries of the world would not trust us.

“America first” means we would no longer be the leader of the free world. There would also be the possibility that other nations would not buy our technology and products. I don’t know for certain that all of this would come to pass, but I think it is possible.

History shows us that in World War I we remained neutral with the deaths of millions of Europeans before we entered the war in 1917 and broke the stalemate. In World War II, Germany invaded Poland and the rest of Europe while we remained neutral until after Pearl Harbor.

Isolationism does not protect us. It just isolates us.

Gerard Pahl

Edinburg

Restoring rule of law

Our election in November is fast approaching, with court fights left and right dealing with all sorts of issues.

One subject is retribution and we are seeing the evolving results applied in gigantic portions. Donald Trump all his adult life has used the legal system to enrich himself and his family.

One example is his use of subcontractors in the building trade. When the bills come due, instead of paying what was agreed to some time ago, he has told the contractor to reduce the invoice substantially or he would take the matter to court. With court costs reaching into the hundreds of thousands dollars, the poor working contractor is left with no recourse but to take a beating over his work and investment in materials.

With the deep pockets of state and federal governments and the IRS, Trump is facing retribution for all or some of his wrongdoing during his business career. He doesn’t seem to care about the fallout along the way, which is disrupting lives and in some cases ending those lives!

The airing of Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis’ love life, trying to get her and her staff thrown out of prosecuting him and his minions, is a good example.

The rule of law is sacrosanct and no one is immune!

Billions of dollars in fines is a good start to restoring the rule of law.

Bill Williams

Palmview

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected]