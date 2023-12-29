LETTERS: Gun restrictions garner support

War assistance draws support

I wish to rebut the commentary by Zoe Lee Alvarez printed Dec. 20 21. The author complains that the U.S. is providing too much aid to help Ukraine resist the horrific, full-scale invasion by Russia. The author contends that those funds should instead be used to first address our needs at home.

That type of viewpoint is naïve and short-sighted. If we abandon Ukraine, abandon NATO and pull back on our commitments, we will directly enhance the empire building goals of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other bad actors.

It is important that voters not fall for the dangerously simplistic rhetoric of Jim Jordan, Mike Johnson and other members of the “America first” club. Short-term military aid to Ukraine should be viewed as a long-term investment in the safety of the United States, Europe and the world.

Roger Brown

Mission

