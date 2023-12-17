Letters: Vouchers opposed

I am writing to convey my support for the Texas House decision to remove school vouchers from the massive state education bill. The House voted 84-63 in favor of an amendment to strip Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher proposal from House Bill 1, a proposed school spending bill. Texas needs to provide more, not less funding to public schools, and include teacher pay raises.

Texas public schools have been historically underfunded, with a recent study by WalletHub ranking the state 38th in per-student funding. With Texas voters approving the $18 billion property tax-cut package-Proposition 4 in last month’s constitutional amendment election, public schools will see a decrease in funding from what was a major source of revenue. State funding of schools relies on average daily attendance, and the defeated amendment would have enabled parents to use public money to enroll their children in private or religious schools, lowering enrollments and further eroding funding of schools desperately trying to meet state accountability while retaining high-quality teachers who are fleeing the profession.

As a public school employee for 11 years, I know the struggle to find enough qualified teachers. Low pay, poor mentorship and scarce resources are chronic issues. Texas accredited alternative certification schools in 2001 to boost teacher supply, but a study in The Conversation showed this lowered teacher wages by 2% to 13% in 20 years. The Dallas Morning News reported that 33% of new teachers in 2022 were uncertified, up from 12% pre-COVID. Only 37% of them stayed for more than 5 years.

Gov. Abbott argued the voucher program was a necessary right of choice for parents, but the proposed bill was an insult to public schools as it stands, raising the allotment amount from $6,160 to a mere $6,700. These actions are comical when considering that the state of Texas is currently sitting on a record $32.7 billion surplus. Meanwhile, teacher pay raises were never specified and more teachers either left the profession or have taken on second jobs to make ends meet. Removing the voucher program from the bill was right, as was HB1, which offered only minimal funding for public and charter schools. I ask the legislature to invest in the teachers and students, not in political favors.

Ada Keila Estrada

San Juan

SpaceX safety

record blasted

Jobs, jobs, jobs! Economic progress! These are words used by our politicians, local, state and federal, who applaud Elon Musk’s SpaceX operations at Boca Chica. What are the realities?

In November, Reuters reported the SpaceX 2022 injury rate at the company’s manufacturing-and-launch facility near Brownsville was six times higher than the space-industry average of 0.8.

Also reported, to speed up work and cut costs, SpaceX rockets were being manufactured in tents, where welders at the facility worked up to 12 hours a day, six days a week in temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. When workers were overcome with heat, they were given IV fluids and sent back to work. When high winds disrupted work, the tents were shut and ventilation closed off while welding stainless steel, which can generate highly toxic, cancer-causing dust.

Are these the jobs SpaceX promises: dirty and dangerous jobs for the locals?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].