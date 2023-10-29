Letters: Which fate awaits GOP?

“Either the GOP will be crushed to near irrelevance in the 2024 elections, or they will win enough power to end the American experiment. Which will it be?”

— Thom Hartmann

The GOP no longer believe in elections, because the American people are rejecting their vision of more tax cuts for billionaires, hating on racial and gender minorities and more fossil fuel pollution to destroy our planet.

As former Republican governor (now a Democrat) Charlie Christ said of Ron DeSantis’ new armed officers: “No governor should have his own handpicked secret police.” Ned Sheats

Mission

Protect pets on Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner. While we are all gearing up for some spooktacular fun, it is important to keep our four-legged friends safe.

Pets may not be trick-or-treating, but they can still get into some ghoulishly scary trouble during the festivities. If you dress up your pet, avoid costumes with small parts that can be chewed off or swallowed. Make sure the costume fits properly and does not interfere with their walking or breathing.

If your pet is thrown off by humans in scary costumes, make sure they have a safe, quiet space to retreat to. And as children bring home their sweet stash, remember that candy — especially products containing the artificial sweetener xylitol — can be toxic to animals. So, treat them to some pet-friendly Halloween goodies instead.

This Halloween, make sure your pet has a howling good time. It only takes a little planning to ensure they can safely enjoy the night.

Dr. Robin Ganzert

President and CEO

American Humane

Washington, D.C.

Permit request spurs comment

As of this writing, SpaceX, whose last heavy booster rocket launch caused the Federal Aviation Administration to look further at its permitting, is now applying to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a treated wastewater permit to dump up to 200,000 gallons into South Bay nearby, which is the first coastal preserve named in 1984 and is important ecologically to our and other areas. According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, SouthBay is regularly surveyed as part of its Coastal Fisheries Branch standardized monitoring program to “assess relative size and abundance of finfish and shellfish in Texas Bays.”

If TCEQ grants this permit, it would authorize SpaceX to discharge up to 200,000 gallons every day into SouthBay. Isn’t treated wastewater actually sewage, grease, industrial and gray water? And would all of SpaceX’s dirty water from multiple types of housing, restaurants, bars, bathrooms, portable potties and anything else go into this mixture?

It’s evident a treatment plant (like in municipalities) will be needed, and SpaceX wants to build this plant about 1,000 feet west of Boca Chica Boulevard (State Highway 4) and Remedios Lane in Cameron County. The discharge route will be from this plant directly onto tidal flats leading into SouthBay.

Is it not becoming obvious that Musk’s SpaceX is no more than an aerospace-industrial site that will blast its rocket components over the beaches, wetlands and water, and now dump its waste products into our coastal preserve? Is it now the intent for South Bay Coastal Preserve to become the septic tank for the SpaceX abomination?

Diane Teter

Edinburg

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].