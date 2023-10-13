Letters: Improve our city

I guess the mystery of Andy Harvey’s time in office as police chief and city manger will finally come out in court for everyone to see and hear once his trial begins. I would like to be present at the trial to hear both sides of the story. Even better to be televised nationally for the nation to see and hear. We can title the trial “Dark Shadows of the City of Pharr.”

The citizens of Pharr need an answer and a solution to this problem. The city needs to be one with the people, to unite everyone to make the city better.

It is not easy to manage city government. Good management starts at the top and trickles down to everyone. I should know, I worked for 31 years for the Texas Department of Transportation and got to experience what good management can do from the top down. We would be told in a meeting that we represent the state of Texas and our neighbors will look at us as an example of a state employee.

We need to set the example with good behavior because that’s how the state will be judged. We were all one, from the top to the last man/women. I kept that in mind to the last day on the job, and continued as a retiree to focus on setting a good example.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

‘Bribenomics’ criticized

Somebody coined it perfectly: “Bribenomics.”

Expanding fraudulent asylum seeking, super-expensive incoming unlawful migration, derailed student loan forgiveness and sellouts forever freeloading, paid for with government funds, by hiking taxes on the working middle class and making the globalist Hollywood and Netflix elites instant millionaires.

This is how the “green new deal” globalist dictators got to be rich, after coming into power dirt poor!

America last or America first? It’s a no-brainer. Time to get benefitting “ostrich-heads” out of the sand.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Response to letter

Again and again, the media only present points of view from the loudest, most contentious voices and videos available. As Mr. Thompson put forward in his letter of Sept. 12, this has changed the face of news reporting from accuracy and restraint to intended raucous and inaccurate presentations to the camera and mike. Think Fox News. Fortunately, 30-point type on paper doesn’t assault our senses like a biased network talking head.

However, he errs gravely when he blames journalism schools. The sole reason is profit for networks. After all, surely the audience prefers a good show over reading and seriously contemplating real facts in a newspaper.

He also hints government investigations are not covered equally. But, as with most Republicans, he is prone to exaggeration when he states, “During Trump’s term … the Democratic Congress held innumerable hearings on (Trump and family).”

No sir! For those four years Democrats never had 100% control of Congress.

Mr. Thompson, consider that what you are noticing is that times have changed in three years and while newspapers continue to print the truth, cable news has no idea how to handle it after four years of the bovine excrement they had been used to.

Ned Sheats

Mission

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].