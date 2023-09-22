LETTERS: Inhumane migration

Your editorial of Aug. 24 on the buoys along the Texas border suggests that Gov. Greg Abbott has a disregard for human life and taxpayers’ money. Really?

They collectively seem to think it is an inhumane disregard against those who come unvetted, willfully and unlawfully into our country. These unlawful crossers are the ones who come to vastly and economically profit at the expense of America’s taxpayers, not at the expense of these uncaring liberal promoters who encourage this tyranny against the poor taxpayers of America.

Is it humane of them to sanctimoniously agree to burden defenseless American taxpayers with uncontrolled illegal migration?

FAIR statistics conclude the following:

“At the start of 2023, the net cost of illegal immigration for the U.S. — in the federal, state and local levels was at least $150.7 billion.”

“FAIR arrived at this number by subtracting the tax revenue paid by illegal aliens — just under $32 billion — from the gross negative economic impact of illegal immigration, $182 billion.”

Let’s all be honest and truly humane by not ignoring the fact that those favoring this travesty are the ones who approve of the foreign countries washing off their hands by discarding their poor suffering people on America’s taxpayers so that they can live their elitist lives.

Gov. Abbott is doing what he was elected to do, protecting suffering American taxpayers and the sovereignty of our state from foreign adversarial countries who blatantly mock, abuse and disregard our immigration laws.

Thank you, Gov. Abbott, for being a true statesman, having the courage and wisdom to defend your priorities and duties for your people.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Retirement age

for U.S. officials

The mandatory retirement ages for federal government employees should be as follows:

President of the United States: 85 years old.

Vice president: 85 years old.

U.S. senators: 80.

U.S. representatives: 75.

U.S. Supreme Court justices: 80.

Cabinet members: 75.

Sub-Cabinet-level department heads: 70.

Federal judges and prosecutors: 70.

All other federal government employees: 65.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, Calif.

Opinions

attacked

I’ve read Joel Ramirez, Melvin L. Thompson, Darrel Williams and Juan Olivarez chasten, condemn and bash Ruben Navarrette, Louise Butler and the local newspapers for having an opinion on Donald Trump. While I personally don’t agree with Trump’s agenda. I respect it. Like I’m willing to respect everybody’s views and opinions. That is the American way.

And Mr. Ramirez, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Williams do have a right to express their opinions, but not to attack another person’s opinions.

Go ahead, let us know about how you feel about certain matters. That is your right. But to bash someone else’s comments and opinions is wrong. You have your say and like my father always told me, worry about yourself and the things that matter for you today and tomorrow, because you can’t change what happened yesterday. You can only comment on it and give an opinion. That is your right.

Enough said.

Abel R. Moreno

Brownsville

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].