Letter: School chaplains raise concerns

I am a retired school psychologist with 20 years of experience working in public and private schools as well as mental health clinics. After retiring I pursued an master of divinity degree and pastored two congregations for an additional 12 years.

I am very concerned over the new Texas law that allows school districts to hire or accept volunteer chaplains as counselors within Texas public schools. I strongly urge local school districts not to hire or accept such volunteer chaplains as counselors.

I fear such an arrangement will result in a degradation of educational services to students. It may cause educational malpractice. Worse, such an arrangement appears to violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Providing such chaplains may result in contentious lawsuits and serve no good purpose for the student body.

James Bridges

Fate, Texas

