Letters: Please vote

To the citizens of my hometown who do not vote in local elections:

If you are ever told you cannot vote I am sure you would be raving and ranting that someone was denying you your right. So why did you not vote in the recent city elections?

There is no rhyme or reason for people to insist they are or have been disenfranchised and are not disenfranchised now who did not vote!

How sad to know that millions of people across the globe would risk their life to vote, that millions of American men and women have died defending the right of others to vote and you did not.

Our nation needs informed, thoughtful voters. Will you please do your job in the next election? Study the issues — not the party lines. Ponder, ask questions and listen to the answers you are given. Attend meetings of boards and commissions and find out for yourself if possible what the candidates say, and more importantly do, while they are actually in office or on their job.

Please — your and our freedoms are on the line, whether we are willing to acknowledge this or not. Your grandchildren and everyone else’s will pay the price of your not voting.

Carol Lutsinger

Brownsville

Who’s in

control

In my lifetime I have had the privilege of admiring two strong politically driven women who have been more than qualified to run our country as presidents (Geraldine Ferraro, 1984, and Nikki Haley, present).

One must understand that it’s already hard to run for president as a minority, but even harder for a woman to do so. The White House is still under the image of the good-old-boy, wealthy white man’s throne only. Yes, we had a Black president recently, but it has been an exception. And what was accomplished for the Black communities? As president did he have the power to do so?

The cherished throne will always be controlled by the wealthy, white male majority. They of course control the media and the media in turn will execute the sacrificial lamb practice for their masters to maintain what they consider the good of the country or to better express their status.

Will there ever be a woman president in the USA? Only time will tell. If so, it would be a big improvement to what I’ve seen in my lifetime. If so, will they be able to run the country, or will it be those in power?

In my lifetime I’ve seen so many good things happen, but then again there have been so many things going backwards or perverted. Inequality in justice systems practices, reversal of criminals seen as victims, teaching people to be irresponsible for their commitments, allowing biological men to participate in women’s sports, immigrants becoming a priority over the country’s own citizens. High classified documents taken to politicians’ residences, but not charging them with a crime when another is used as the sacrificial lamb.

Where are the media on Joe Biden’s son’s criminal acts? Clinton’s scandals just got thrown to the trash because they hindered their agenda. All these are controlled by the media that are controlled by someone higher. The media will tell you what you need to know even if it’s false until you believe it’s true. It’s called indoctrination. Wake up, people!

Ruben Garcia

Harlingen

