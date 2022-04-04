Letters: Abortion, crime linked

Banning abortions increases crime, research proves. New research finds that legalized abortion following Roe v. Wade accounts for 45% of the decline in U.S. crime rates over the past three decades.

Edinburg’s religious community want their religion to be the official religion. Texas ignores the UN’s Human Rights for Women, just as Russia, the GOP, Christian nationalists and other gynophobic men do. Hunger, child abuse, violence against women and medical illnesses are the best thing to ever happen to the pastors of churches. They preach against it and make lots more money. Deliberately making a town, state or nation less safe just to promote an evil religion makes it worse.

The best-known study of the abortion-crime connection was performed by John J. Donohue III and Steven D. Levitt in 2001. In HarvardUniversity’s Quarterly Journal of Economics, the authors stated: “Legalized abortion has contributed significantly to recent crime reductions. … Legalized abortion appears to account for as much as 50 percent of the recent drop in crime.” Donohue and Levitt noted that “crime began to fall roughly 18 years after abortion legalization,” and that the social benefit of this decrease in crime is about $30 billion annually.

States with the highest abortion restrictions are generally the poorest states. Look at the former Confederate states and their average income and abortion restrictions. Look at women’s poor health by state and abortions are restricted.

Legislating morality has never worked. States with the most restrictions on abortions tend to have the highest divorce rates. Look at the Confederate states. Nothing good for the general population has ever come from banning abortions. Because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s fear of women, crime will jump in 18 years and the hand-wringers will want more guns.

Hank Shiver

Mission

Arnold

is a liar

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a very moving, emotional speech to the Russian people. It was. But I must remember that Arnold is an actor, and in my opinion a good one. And like most Hollywood actors he happens to be uninformed about what is happening in the real world, but believes he is.

I was moved by his talk until he got to the part where he talked about Jan. 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capitol. He called the American patriot protesters there “insurrectionists” who were attempting to “overthrow our government.”

He is so wrong! The patriot protesters who went there wanted Congress to delay counting the Electoral College votes that would determine who our next president was. They wanted the count delayed until the several states that conducted what appeared to be “illegal elections” would be reviewed to determine who actually won the presidential vote in those states.

Not one American patriot protester who entered the Capitol that day has been charged with “insurrection.” So since we know Arnold lied about America’s patriots, I wonder what part of the rest of his speech was also “untrue.”

So sad! So I will have to put Arnold in the category with other actors I enjoy watching, and try to ignore the fact that he doesn’t know what he is talking about when he refers to the real world.

Darrell Williams Sr.

McAllen