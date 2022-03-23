Letters: Marketing of religion

Drew Carey of The Price is Right has elevated himself spiritually. He says his program is “a blessing” and tells his huge flock of followers, “I love you.”

Like Ellen, he “feels the love” of his excited contestants and viewers. What use are churches when you have TV game shows and talk shows?

But true religion will reclaim its turf before too long, through better marketing.

In the Middle Ages, when the Church needed cash for its building programs, it marketed indulgences to its parishioners. These were penance waivers for today’s living and get-out-of-purgatory passes for tomorrow’s journey to heaven.

When the Church turned sharply from give-peace-a-chance to war-mongering, Crusader-type military doctrines emerged. This is poised to happen again today, as the Christian world is plunging early this century into a new European death march like it did last century.

Will America’s churches call the faithful to cross the ocean once again for the sake of Christ? Watch Drew and Ellen for an early signal.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

The unborn

have rights

In the pros and cons of right to life, it is our moral responsibility as human beings to weigh in on truth and moral justice.

The pro-abortion mother has resources of all kinds to make pre- and post-choices; also, the ability to pursue appeals in her own defense if she has been given a right, through manmade laws, to defend abortion.

The unborn child has no voice, nor the ability to express, nor defend their God-given right to life by being part of God’s creation, unless we provide them the same legal defense rights that his mother has. Those unborn beings are totally dependent on people of conscience to raise their voices for their right to defense too. If not, they will be put to death by the most questionable extraction methods, that the mother herself never had to endure, because her own mother did not deny her own right to life.

Where are our church leaders who are willing to speak out and defend the living from abuse or death sentences, but not for a voiceless little unborn creation of God? When did these leaders acquire the right to choose whom to defend — or not? When did we become so callous and tone deaf? It is chilling and heartbreaking. Defenseless unborn babies matter too.

Unborn babies’ right to life should never have to be subject to others’ self-serving inhumane decisions, cruel discrimination, monetary greed, nor partisan infamy.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Under

control

We are being controlled.

More rhetoric and little action from so-called leaders, a continuation from the D.C. swamp. We Americans are being lied to and manipulated by the scum voted into office. We are being attacked from within economically, politically and socially.

The world is owned mostly by three big conglomerates: Vanguard Group Inc., Black Rock Inc. and State Street Inc. They are banks, financial companies, etc., that control most areas and things in our lives.

Research them if you don’t believe me. If you are not being hurt financially yet, you will be soon enough.

Peter Stern

Driftwood