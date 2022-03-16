Bidenberated

Editor:

I am beginning to believe the president of the United States genuinely dislikes or maybe even hates a vast majority of citizens of this great country. If he in fact doesn’t, he has a terrible way of showing it. It might very well be that he is angry for it taking the country nearly 50 years to elect him president when he felt he deserved it much sooner.

Within hours and days of his inauguration, he destroyed or severely curtailed millions of jobs in our energy sectors. Not good for millions upon millions of hard-working American families and ouch at the gas pump. He has, in effect, opened our southern border to whoever wanted to come in, legal or illegal, good or bad. The president then, on national TV, berated a number of Border Patrol agents on horseback for attempting to stop illegals from coming into the country. He did this without having or knowing all the facts of the situation.

In fact, there have been a number of occasions in the past 14 months where he has chided or otherwise portrayed law enforcement in a negative light. This tends to cast a dark cloud over all areas of law enforcement and the families involved. Think of the negative affect these statements have on these millions of families. Shameful, and not good for the country.

As a promised unifier, he has flunked miserably. The country is more divided than ever due to his handling of the pandemic and mandates. All of us are affected by this ineptness and inconsistencies, and it’s not to the good. Inflation is causing higher prices for everything we buy and his mandates eat away at our freedoms every day.

I really do question how much the president even likes the legal citizens of the United States.

Melvin L. Thompson

