Putin support

not approved

Editor:

Republican leadership supports Vladimir Putin.

Putin could just kill anybody who opposes him and is getting praise and admiration from the Republican leadership as he invades Ukraine.

Trump’s former secretary of state called Putin an elegantly sophisticated leader and has enormous respect for Putin while praising him.

Donald Trump also praised Putin for invading Ukraine; he said, “How smart is that? … There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. You gotta say that’s pretty savvy.” This is the guy many Americans want as president of the United States. He is not a patriot by any stretch of the imagination.

As usual several Fox propaganda spreaders are also praising Putin, just to be against anything President Biden does. Shamefully un-American.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

Stop hating

on Trump

Editor:

I would like to address those who continue to use this forum to demonize and disparage former President Trump and his supporters.

First, it is beyond comprehension how anyone can hold so much hate and animus in their heart(s) toward others solely on the basis of their political affiliation. Such hatred, in my opinion, borders on the pathological. Trump haters would make you believe that former president Trump was some kind of monster who got up every morning thinking of ways to undermine democracy and destroy the country.

Oh well, now that evil Trump is gone, the country is in very good hands under the control of gangster politicians and their allies in the media and “big tech” who talk a good game about “saving our democracy,” but whose modus operandi is to silence and crush anyone who opposes or gets in the way of their radical progressive agenda or refuses to parrot their version of the truth. But it’s all good. Trump is gone.

Ben Castillo

Harlingen

Trump’s

bad years

Editor:

It is funny when I read some of the letters to The Monitor from Republicans who brag about how good it was under Trump. When Trump left office kicking and screaming he was the only president to leave office with fewer jobs than when he came in.

The nation lost 2.9 million jobs. The trade deficit that Trump promised to reduce went up from 2016 to 2020 by 40.5% The GNP declined 3.4% in 2020, the largest drop since 1947.

The rate of aggravated assaults rose under Trump by 12.6%. In Trump’s final year in 2020 murders rose 33%.

So for those Republicans who might not wish to remember Jan. 6, Trump is the only sitting president who tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

So I ask where the upside of Trump’s years in office is. When you all take off your rose-colored glasses, can you answer me?

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa