LETTER: Dangers of vaping

While some individuals may view vaping as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, the health risks associated with vaping are undeniable. Vapes Down is a nationwide campaign that Department of State Health Services is utilizing to ensure parents are equipped with the proper information in order to spark the conversation with their youth about vaping.

They released data that show 99% of vapes contain nicotine. Nicotine is the addictive component in both vape products and tobacco products. It also exposes individuals to harmful chemicals that are known to damage health. A few examples of these are ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, flavoring such as diacetyl (chemical linked to lung disease), compounds such as benzene (found in car exhaust), and heavy metals (nickel, tin and lead — not the musical kind).

In thinking about these harmful chemicals and compounds, the most dangerous is nicotine, which keeps individuals hooked and coming back for more.

Having an understanding of what is in these vapes is the first step in preventing vaping. Being a positive role model and having a conversation with your teen is the next step.

Our Prevention Resource Center for Region 11 (South Texas) conducted a survey and asked parents and teens if they believed e-cigarettes or vaping was harmful; 87% of adult respondents and 57% of youth respondents strongly agree that using an e-cigarette is harmful.

The data show that more adults view vaping harmful in comparison to youth. While these data are important to have, the conversation with your youth is equally important. PRC-11 has resources to help you start that conversation.

For more information on talking to your teen and/or to view the 2019-2020 vaping report, visit www.prc11.org.

Elizabeth Paschal

Program Director

Prevention Resource Center

Region 11

Pharr