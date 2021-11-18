LETTER: Biden fence draws attack

President Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t believe in a border wall to keep intruders from entering the country, but there is a fence being built around his house in Delaware at taxpayers’ expense just for that reason, and it is going to cost us $455,000.

I wonder: Why must we pick up the tab when Joe’s son, Hunter, is making $500,000-$750,000 for each of his “masterpieces?” He could spend an hour or two to paint one and donate it to the cause. After all, he has made so much money using his dad’s position to acquire princely sums from various countries like China, Ukraine and Russia. That would be quite the “patriotic” thing to do!

I forgot: Lost laptops, drugs, booze, child support and hookers really do cost a lot, so I guess he really can’t afford it. I stand corrected, never mind.

Wayne E. Miller,

Pharr