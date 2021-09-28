Border Patrol reunites 7-year-old migrant with mother

A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his mother with the help of Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector, according to a news release that went on to explain that the migrant family had been separated in a Mission orchard.

On Monday morning, a Border Patrol in McAllen agent saw 14 people crossing the Rio Grande south of Mission, which the station responded to and were able to apprehend four of the individuals crossing illegally.

A female Mexican national told the agents that she had been separated from her four children in the orchard and didn’t know where they were.

Local law enforcement and Border Patrol searched the area and were able to find three of the four missing children, though the woman’s 7-year-old son was nowhere to be seen.

Later that day, agents obtained information regarding a residence in Edinburg that was possibly harboring the missing boy, the release said.

With the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department duties, Border Patrol agents and officers were able to locate the child who was alone but in good health.

The boy was transported and reunited with his family at a Border Patrol facility.

Agents in the Valley have performed over 1,000 rescues this fiscal year, according to the release.