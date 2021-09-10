Salvadoran boy found alone at Brownsville Walmart

Brownsville Police notified the U.S. Border Patrol of a six-year-old boy found alone at an area Walmart Thursday night.

Agents determined the child was a migrant and left alone in the store. They say the little boy shared contact information with them about an aunt who lives in Houston.

The child was checked out and found to be in good health. He was taken to a Border Patrol facility while authorities investigate his case.

The Border Patrol says as of the end of July agents have found more than 56,000 unaccompanied migrant children this fiscal year.