The National Hurricane Center revised its forecast of Tropical Storm Grace this morning and is now predicting the storm will make landfall on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, likely becoming the second hurricane of the 2021 season.

Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley station said at 10 a.m. that the storm would strengthen as it moves over a “favorable/very favorable region for intensification across the northwest Caribbean later today through Wednesday.”

At the same time, atmospheric steering patterns are becoming clearer and favor a storm track “well south of the Rio Grande Valley,” he said. Still, the potential impact on lower Texas beaches and Gulf waters Friday and Saturday include dangerous rip currents, high and rough surf, tidal run-up toward the dunes, and high waves for boaters in the Gulf, Goldsmith said.

The NWS said Grace is expected to make landfall about 300 miles south of the Rio Grande, though Cameron County, parts of Hidalgo County and possibly Starr County might experience periodically heavy precipitation from the storm’s outer rain bands as it moves inland.

