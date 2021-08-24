Forecasters watching disturbance in Caribbean Sea

Forecasters are watching a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that could possibly bring rain to South Texas next week.

The National Hurricane Center says a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the Southwestern Caribbean in a few days as a tropical wave moves into a more favorable location for development.

If conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression may form this week near the Yucatan Peninsula or the Southwest Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The NHC says the tropical wave has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

The disturbance will continue to move eastward and then is expected to change course to a northwestern path. That change is what could bring tropical showers to South Texas.

As of now, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Brownsville say there is no current threat or impact to the Valley.

[email protected]