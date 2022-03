Adrienne Peña-Garza appears to have bested Lina Garza in the race for Hidalgo County Republican Party chair, according to Hidalgo County’s unofficial Election Day results.

The race was not close as Peña-Garza took the lead with 7,316 votes to Garza’s 4,217.

Close to 63% of the vote went toward Peña-Garza and 37% in Garza’s favor.

These are unofficial results until canvassed by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.