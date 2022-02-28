Election Day polling locations for Rio Grande Valley primaries

Listed below are all the election day polling stations for Hidalgo and Cameron counties.
Click here to skip to Cameron County polling locations.
HIDALGO COUNTY
Edinburg
>> Magee Elementary School, 3420 W. Rogers Road
>> B.L. Garza Middle School, 1202 N. Mon Mack Road
>> University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, 1201 W. University
>> Canterbury Elementary School, 2821 W. Canton Road
>> Elections Annex Bldg., 317 N. Closner Blvd.
>> Edinburg North High School, 310 North Closner Blvd.
>> South Middle School, 601 W. Freddy Gonzalez
>> Jefferson Elementary School, 304 S. 12th Ave.
>> Edinburg Parks & Recreation Wellness Center, 315 E. Palm Drive
>> Austin Elementary School, 1023 E. Kuhn St.
>> Lincoln Elementary School, 1319 E. Lovett St.
>> Francisco Barrientes School, 1100 E. Ebony Lane
>> Cano-Gonzalez Elementary School, 1701 S. Raul Longoria Road
>> De Escandon Elementary, 1100 E. Trenton Road
>> Montecristo Elementary School, 4010 N. Doolittle Road
>> Edinburg High School, 2600 E. Wisconsin Road
>> Guerra Elementary School, 10010 N. Via Fernandez
>> Belts Elementary School, 2320 Cesar Chavez Road
>> Economedes High School, 1414 N. Alamo Road
>> Avila Elementary School, 9205 Carmen Avila Road
>> San Carlos Endowment Center, 107 N. Sunflower Road
>> Linn San Manuel Fire Department, 21661 TX 186
McAllen
>> Cayetano Cavazos Elementary, 1501 W. Freddy Gonzalez
>> Fossum Middle School, 7800 N. Ware Road
>> Rayburn Elementary School, 7000 N. Main
>> Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Ave.
>> Gonzalez Elementary School, 201 E. Martin
>> Glen E. & Rita K. Roney Center, 4501 N. 34th St.
>> McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 23rd St.
>> Milam Elementary School, 3800 N. Main St.
>> Crockett Elementary School, 2112 N. Main St.
>> Las Palmas Community Center, 1925 N. 25th St.
>> South Texas College Pecan Cooper Center, 3201 Pecan Blvd.
>> McAllen Incubator, 601 N. Main St.
>> Fireman’s Pump House, 201 N. First St.
>> Othal E. Brand Center, 2620 W. Galveston
>> McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.
>> Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road
>> South Texas College Nursing Building B, 1901 S. McColl Road
>> South Texas College Technology, 370 W. Military Highway
Mission
>> Salinas Elementary School, 10820 N. Conway
>> Veterans Memorial High School, 700 E. 2 Mile Road
>> Bannworth Gym, 18722 N. Shary Road
>> O’Grady Elementary School, 810 W. Griffin Parkway
>> Kika De La Garza Building, 921 E. 12th St.
>> Mission Parks and Recreation, 721 Bryan Road
>> Mission Fire Dept., 415 W. Tom Landry
Palmhurst
>> Rafael A. Cantu Jr. High School, 5101 N. Stewart Road
Palmview
>> Palmview Recreation Center, 406 W. Veterans Blvd.
Alton
>> Alton Recreation Center, 349 Dawes Ave.
Pharr
>> PSJA North High School, 500 E. Earling Road
>> Pharr Natatorium, 3001 N. Cage Blvd.
>> Napper Elementary School, 903 N. Flag St.
>> Buckner Elementary, 1001 N. Fir
>> Jose Pepe Salinas Center, 1011 W. Kelly
>> Pharr Memorial Library, 121 E. Cherokee Ave.
>> Liberty Middle School, 1212 S. Fir
>> Development & Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road
>> Valley View 5th Grade Campus, 9701 S. Jackson Road
San Juan
>> San Juan Fire Station #2, 2301 N. Raul Longoria Road
>> Doedyns Elementary, 1401 N. Raul Longoria
>> San Juan Memorial Library, 1010 S. Standard Ave.
>> Sorensen Elementary School, 701 E. Sam Houston
Alamo
>> Guerra Elementary School, 807 FM 495
>> Santos Livas Elementary School, 733 N. Alamo Road
>> Zeferino Farias Elementary School, 1100 W. Acacia Ave.
>> Sgt. Fernando De Rosa Library, 416 N. Tower Road
>> Alamo Community Center, 1429 S. Tower
Granjeno
>> Granjeno City Hall, 6603 S. FM 494
McCook
>> Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 28212 S. FM 2058
Penitas
>> Penitas Fire Station Bldg., 1320 S. Main St.
Elsa
>> Elsa Municipal Court, 216 E. Fourth St.
Hidalgo
>> Hidalgo City Hall, 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive
Hargill
>> Hargill Elementary School, 13394 Fourth St.
La Joya
>> La Joya Youth Center, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive
Donna
>> W.A. Todd Middle School, 400 N. Salinas Blvd.
>> Amigos Del Valle, 1408 Silver Ave.
Monte Alto
>> Monte Alto Elementary Gym, 25149 First. St.
Edcouch
>> Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave.
Weslaco
>> South Texas College Mid Valley, 400 N. Border Ave.
>> Stephen F. Austin School, 514 W. 4th St.
>> Business Visitor & Event Center, 275 S. Kansas
>> Mary Hoge Middle School, 2302 N. International Blvd.
La Villa
>> Multi Purpose Bldg, 500 E. Ninth St.
Sullivan
>> Sullivan City WIC Clinic, 314 W. Expressway 83
Mercedes
>> Zachary Taylor, 900 N. Missouri
>> Mercedes Civic Center, 520 E. Second St.
Progreso
>> Progreso Community Center, 510 N. FM 1015
CAMERON COUNTY
Port Isabel
>> Port Isabel City Hall, 305 E. Maxan St.
Las Yescas
>> Las Yescas Elementary School, 23413 FM 803
Los Fresnos
>> Los Fresnos Community Center, 204 N. Brazil St.
Olmito
>> Villarreal Elementary School, 7770 E. Lakeside Blvd.
Brownsville
>> Hudson Elementary School, 2980 FM 802
>> Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex, 954 E. Harrison St.
>> Rivera High School, 6955 FM 802
>> Cromack Elementary School, 3200 E. 30th St.
>> Skinner Elementary School, 411 W. St. Charles St.
>> Russell Elementary School, 800 Lakeside Blvd.
>> Central Administration Bldg, 708 Palm Blvd.
>> El Jardin Elementary School, 6911 Boca Chica Blvd.
>> R.L. Martin Elementary School, 1701 Stanford Ave.
>> Villa Nueva Elementary School, 7455 Old Military Road
>> J.T. Canales Elementary School, 1811 International Blvd.
>> Sharp Elementary School, 1439 Palm Blvd.
>> Faulk Middle School, 2200 Roosevelt St.
>> Gonzalez Elementary School, 4350 Jaime Zapata Ave.
>> Stell Middle School, 1105 Los Ebanos St.
>> Yturria Elementary School, 2955 W. Tandy Road
>> Besteiro Middle School, 6280 Southmost Road
>> Burns Elem. School, 1974 E. Alton Gloor Road
>> James Pace High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.
>> Oliveira Middle School, 444 Land O’Lakes Drive
>> Del Castillo Elementary School, 105 Morningside Road
>> Christ the King Church, 2255 Southmost Road
>> Perkins Middle School, 4750 Austin Road
>> Brownsville Country Club Golf Center, 1800 W. San Marcelo Blvd.
>> Cameron Park Community Center, 2100 Gregory Ave.
>> Garden Park Elementary School, 855 Military Highway
>> Hanna High School, 2615 Price Road
>> Garza Elementary School, 200 Esperanza Lane
>> Olmito Elementary School, 2500 Arroyo Blvd.
>> Dora Romero Elementary, 9705 Cajun Blvd.
>> Benavides Elementary School, 3101 McAllen Road
>> Southmost Public Library, 4320 Southmost Road
>> James Pace High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.
San Benito
>> La Encantada School, 35001 FM 1577
>> Sullivan Elementary School, 900 Elizabeth St.
>> San Benito Community Bldg., 210 E. Heywood St.
>> Frank Roberts Elementary School, 451 Biddle St.
>> Fred Booth Elementary School, 705 Zaragoza St.
>> Ed Downs Elementary School, 1302 N. Dick Dowling
>> La Paloma Elementary School, 35076 Padilla St.
>> Laureles Elementary School, 31393 FM 2893
Rio Hondo
>> Rio Hondo Civic Center, 121 N. Arroyo Blvd.
>> Rio Hondo Elementary School, 22547 State Hwy 345
Harlingen
>> Bonita Park Community Bldg., 601 S. Rangerville Road
>> Harlingen High School, 1701 Dixieland Road
>> Harlingen Outreach Center, 1102 S. Commerce St.
>> Bowie Elementary School, 309 W. Lincoln St.
>> Vernon Middle School, 125 S. 13th St.
>> Crockett Elementary School, 1406 W. Jefferson St.
>> Long Elementary School, 2601 N. Seventh St.
>> Austin Elementary School, 700 E. Austin
>> Zavala Elementary School, 1111 North “B” St.
>> UTRGV Clinical Education Bldg. Auditorium, 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd.
>> Gutierrez Middle School, 3205 W. Wilson Road
>> Stuart Place Elementary School, 6701 W. Business 83
>> Jefferson Elementary School, 604 S. J St.
>> TSTC Cultural Arts Center, 1825 N. Loop 499
Santa Maria
>> Santa Maria ISD Administrative Bldg. Board Room, 11119 Military Hwy 281
Los Indios
>> Los Indios Community Center, 309 E. Heywood St.
La Feria
>> American Legion Hall, 219 E. Commerce Ave.
>> La Feria City Hall, 115 E. Business 83
Santa Rosa
>> Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex, 116 Santa Vista Ave.
Primera
>> Primera Community Center, 16603 Community Drive
South Padre Island
>> South Padre Island City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd.
Laguna Vista
>> Laguna Vista City Hall Board Room, 122 Fernandez St.
Combes
>> Combes Municipal Complex, 21626 Hand Road