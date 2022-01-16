Turnout low thus far in McAllen’s District 4 race

Early voting continues Monday in the special election for the District 4 McAllen City Commission post, a race that has seen a small turnout so far.

Three candidates are in the running to be the next city commissioner for District 4, an area on the south side of the city.

Whoever is elected will replace current District 4 Commissioner Tania Ramirez, who resigned from her seat to run as a Democrat for Hidalgo County judge in the March primary election. Though having resigned, Ramirez is continuing to serve on the city commission until a replacement is elected.

Those vying to replace her include Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, Javier Salazar and Pablo D. Garcia.

During a candidate forum held Jan. 5, the candidates discussed what their goals were for the city,

Salazar, a realtor with Medina Real Estate, said he was concerned with safey on the south side of city and said he would propose establishing a police substation in District 4, install cameras and speed bumps, and hire more police officers.

Garcia, board treasurer and cofounder of Camara de Comercio Internacional or the International Chamber of Commerce, said he hoped to increase investments into parks and other recreational facilities for families as well as investments into the drainage system.

Castillo, a business owner, agreed that drainage in the area needed work, pointing to foul odors due to sewage and problems with flooding. He also agreed that the area had a high rate of crime.

Javier Salazar, a realtor with Medina Real Estate, has voiced concerns online over racing along Ware Road and noise caused by vehicles, which he said disturbs the peace on the south side of the city.

All three candidates agreed that the city shouldn’t raise property taxes.

So far, from Jan. 5 through Jan. 13, a total of 252 people cast a ballot during the early voting period.

Early voting in the District 4 race will continue Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city has three voting locations:

Firemans Pump House at 201 N. First St.

Palm View Community Center at 3401 Jordan Ave.

Lark Community Center at 2601 Lark Ave.

On Election Day — Saturday, Jan. 22 — only the polling location at the Palm View Community Center will be available. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.