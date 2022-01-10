Abbott receives National Border Patrol Council endorsement in Edinburg

EDINBURG — Gov. Greg Abbott officially added the support of the National Border Patrol Council to his reelection effort Monday.

Council President Brandon Judd cited Abbott’s deployment of Texas resources to the border as motivations for the endorsement.

In 2021 the governor prompted the creation of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Operation Lone Star, which started in Starr County, and deployed Texas National Guard personnel to the border.

“He puts his constituents first,” Judd said. “He puts what is necessary for Texas first. He’s doing what the federal government has refused to do, and for that we are extremely grateful.”

Strong rhetoric on the southern border and criticism of the Biden administration’s policies toward it have been hallmarks of Abbott’s political stance in preparation for his reelection bid.

Judging by the governor’s remarks Monday, those topics will continue to be so.

“To have the support of the men and women who are at the tip of the spear of securing our border means everything to me and my campaign,” he said.

Why make the announcement in Edinburg as opposed to somewhere else on the border?

The governor said it’s because the region is still dealing with a “mass number of crossings every day.”

“Even though we have increasing crossings in other regions that Texas is having to address — as well as the Border Patrol is having to address — this still is a hot zone that we must continue to focus on,” he said.

Abbott has been a frequent visitor to the Rio Grande Valley over the last year in the wake of increasing support for the Republican Party in the area.

He chose McAllen to officially launch his reelection bid just three days ago, a high-energy campaign rally steeped in Republican rhetoric with hundreds of attendees.

Monday’s endorsement announcement was markedly different in tone.

It was held in a nondescript Border Patrol council office building and lasted just 10 minutes.