Early voting begins Wednesday for McAllen special election

Another election is upon McAllen citizens this week with the start of early voting on Wednesday for the special election that will name a new city commissioner for district 4.

Three candidates are running to replace City Commissioner Tania Ramirez who resigned from her seat to run for Hidalgo County judge. Ramirez is continuing to serve as district 4 commissioner until a replacement is elected.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo, a business owner who owns thrift stores in south McAllen, says he wants to bring about change in his community.

Among his biggest concerns include improvements to drainage and continuing to improve lighting in the neighborhoods. After speaking to residents, he said he also wants to create more parks in the area.

Pablo D. Garcia is the board treasurer for the Camara de Comercio Internacional or the International Chamber of Commerce and also one of the organization’s founders. He touts his experience in entrepreneurship as something that qualifies him for the role on the commission.

In a radio interview with Jorge Badillo “Doctor J” on 91.7 FM, Garcia also pointed to drainage as a concern.

Javier Salazar, a realtor with Medina Real Estate, has posted voiced concerns online over racing along Ware Road and noise caused by vehicles which he said disturb the peace on the south side of the city.

“We have asbolutely no leadership in the city of McAllen,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “I can guarantee you that these are problems that the north side of McAllen does not have and this is unacceptable.”

He added, “for the first time, the city of McAllen is going to have a commissioner that’s going to represent the district and all this disturbance, all this crime is not going to be accepted.”

Early voting for the special election begins Wednesday and runs through Jan. 18 though polls will be closed on Sundays.

The early voting locations include:

Firemans Pump House at 201 N. 1st St.

Palm View Community Center at 3401 Jordan Ave.

Lark Community Center at 2601 Lark Ave.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Jan 5. and Jan. 18 when they will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays — Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 — the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is on Jan. 22.