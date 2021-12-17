Here’s the Valley’s field of qualified state, congressional candidates

Here’s a look at the qualified candidates from the Rio Grande Valley who have filed with the Secretary of State for the Republican and Democratic primaries for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate.

The deadline for filing with the Secretary of State’s Office was Monday.

Sam Taylor, a spokesman with the SOS, said applications might not yet appear on the website for qualified candidates.

Taylor said all candidates have until 6 p.m. Monday to file their applications with their respective party chairs.

Taylor said the parties have five days after the filing deadline to upload the approved candidates into the SOS system and parties must certify candidates by Dec. 21.

U.S. Representative District 15

Democrats:

>> Eliza Alvarado

>> Julio Garza

>> Ruben Ramirez

>> John Villarreal Rigney

>> Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina

>> Michelle Vallejo

Republicans:

>> Sara Canady

>> Vangela Churchill

>> Monica De La Cruz

>> Mauro Garza

>> Angela Juarez

>> Ryan Krause

>> John C. Lerma

>> Steve Schmuker Jr.

U.S. Representative District 34

Democrats:

>> Laura Cisneros

>> Vicente Gonzalez

>> Filemon Meza

>> Beatriz Reynoso

>> Osbert Rodriguez Haro

>> William Thompson

>> Diego Zavala

Republicans:

>> Juana Cantu-Cabrera

>> Mayra Flores

>> Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.

>> Frank McCaffrey

U.S. Representative District 28

Democrats:

>> Tannya Judith Benavides

>> Jessica Cisneros

>> Henry Cuellar

Republicans

>> Ed Cabrera

>> Steven Fowler

>> Cassy Garcia

>> Eric Hohman

>> Willie Vasquez Ng

>> Rolando Rodriguez

>> Sandra Whitten

Texas Senate District 20

Democrats:

>> Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa

Republicans:

>> Johnny Partain

Texas Senate District 27

Democrats:

>> Sara Stapleton-Barrera

>> Alex Dominguez

>> Morgan Lamantia

>> Salomon Torres

Republicans:

>> Phillip J. Drake

>> Adan Hinojosa

>> Isreal Salinas

>> Raul Torres

Texas State Representative District 35

Democrats:

>> Oscar Longoria

Republicans:

>> Oscar Rosa

Texas State Representative District 36

Democrats:

>> Sergio Munoz Jr.

Texas State Representative District 37

Democrats:

>> Ruben Cortez

>> Frank Puente

>> Luis Villarreal Jr.

Republicans:

>> Janie Lopez

>> George Rivera

Texas State Representative District 38

Democrats:

>> Erin Elizabeth Gamez

>> Jonathan Gracia

Texas State Representative District 39

Democrats:

>> Armando “Mando” Martinez

Republicans:

>> Jimmie Garcia

Texas State Representative District 40

Democrats:

>> Terry Canales

Texas State Representative District 41

Democrats:

>> Bobby Guerra

Republicans:

>> John (Doc) Robert Guerra