Here’s the Valley’s field of qualified state, congressional candidates

Here’s a look at the qualified candidates from the Rio Grande Valley who have filed with the Secretary of State for the Republican and Democratic primaries for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate.
The deadline for filing with the Secretary of State’s Office was Monday.
Sam Taylor, a spokesman with the SOS, said applications might not yet appear on the website for qualified candidates.
Taylor said all candidates have until 6 p.m. Monday to file their applications with their respective party chairs.
Taylor said the parties have five days after the filing deadline to upload the approved candidates into the SOS system and parties must certify candidates by Dec. 21.
U.S. Representative District 15
Democrats:
>> Eliza Alvarado
>> Julio Garza
>> Ruben Ramirez
>> John Villarreal Rigney
>> Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina
>> Michelle Vallejo
Republicans:
>> Sara Canady
>> Vangela Churchill
>> Monica De La Cruz
>> Mauro Garza
>> Angela Juarez
>> Ryan Krause
>> John C. Lerma
>> Steve Schmuker Jr.
U.S. Representative District 34
Democrats:
>> Laura Cisneros
>> Vicente Gonzalez
>> Filemon Meza
>> Beatriz Reynoso
>> Osbert Rodriguez Haro
>> William Thompson
>> Diego Zavala
Republicans:
>> Juana Cantu-Cabrera
>> Mayra Flores
>> Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
>> Frank McCaffrey
U.S. Representative District 28
Democrats:
>> Tannya Judith Benavides
>> Jessica Cisneros
>> Henry Cuellar
Republicans
>> Ed Cabrera
>> Steven Fowler
>> Cassy Garcia
>> Eric Hohman
>> Willie Vasquez Ng
>> Rolando Rodriguez
>> Sandra Whitten
Texas Senate District 20
Democrats:
>> Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa
Republicans:
>> Johnny Partain
Texas Senate District 27
Democrats:
>> Sara Stapleton-Barrera
>> Alex Dominguez
>> Morgan Lamantia
>> Salomon Torres
Republicans:
>> Phillip J. Drake
>> Adan Hinojosa
>> Isreal Salinas
>> Raul Torres
Texas State Representative District 35
Democrats:
>> Oscar Longoria
Republicans:
>> Oscar Rosa
Texas State Representative District 36
Democrats:
>> Sergio Munoz Jr.
Texas State Representative District 37
Democrats:
>> Ruben Cortez
>> Frank Puente
>> Luis Villarreal Jr.
Republicans:
>> Janie Lopez
>> George Rivera
Texas State Representative District 38
Democrats:
>> Erin Elizabeth Gamez
>> Jonathan Gracia
Texas State Representative District 39
Democrats:
>> Armando “Mando” Martinez
Republicans:
>> Jimmie Garcia
Texas State Representative District 40
Democrats:
>> Terry Canales
Texas State Representative District 41
Democrats:
>> Bobby Guerra
Republicans:
>> John (Doc) Robert Guerra