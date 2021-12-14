Here’s the Valley’s field of qualified state, congressional candidates

Here’s a look at the qualified candidates from the Rio Grande Valley who have filed with the Secretary of State for the Republican and Democratic primaries for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate.

While there are multiple people who have announced their candidacy, including Monica de la Cruz who says she is running in the Republican primary for the District 15 congressional seat, does not appear in the list of qualified candidates.

The deadline for filing with the Secretary of State’s Office was Monday.

An email to her campaign has thus not been returned; however, De la Cruz published a photo on her Facebook page saying she had filed, and responded to commenters asking why she isn’t listed as a candidate by saying the SOS website hadn’t been updated yet.

The Monitor also awaits a response from the SOS on De la Cruz’s candidacy.

This list will be updated should there be any changes made to the state’s list.

U.S. Representative District 15

Democrats:

Eliza Alvarado

Julio Garza

Ruben Ramirez

John Villarreal Rigney

Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina

Michelle Vallejo

Republicans:

Sara Canady

Vangela Churchill

Mauro Garza

U.S. Representative District 34

Democrats:

Laura Cisneros

Vicente Gonzalez

Filemon Meza

Beatriz Reynoso

Osbert Rodriguez Haro

William Thompson

Diego Zavala

Republicans:

Juana Cantu-Cabrera

Mayra Flores

U.S. Representative District 28

Democrats:

Tannya Judith Benavides

Jessica Cisneros

Henry Cuellar

Republicans

Willie Vasquez Ng

Rolando Rodriguez

Texas Senate District 20

Democrats:

Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa

Republicans:

Johnny Partain

Texas Senate District 27

Democrats:

Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Alex Dominguez

Morgan Lamantia

Salomon Torres

Republicans:

Adan Hinojosa

Isreal Salinas

Raul Torres

Texas State Representative District 35

Democrats:

Oscar Longoria

Republicans:

Oscar Rosa

Texas State Representative District 36

Democrats:

Sergio Munoz Jr.

Texas State Representative District 37

Democrats:

Ruben Cortez

Frank Puente

Luis Villarreal Jr.

Republicans:

Janie Lopez

George Rivera

Texas State Representative District 38

Democrats:

Erin Elizabeth Gamez

Jonathan Gracia

Texas State Representative District 39

Democrats:

Armando “Mando” Martinez

Texas State Representative District 40

Democrats:

Terry Canales

Texas State Representative District 41

Democrats:

Bobby Guerra

Republicans: