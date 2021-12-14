Here’s the Valley’s field of qualified state, congressional candidates

Here’s a look at the qualified candidates from the Rio Grande Valley who have filed with the Secretary of State for the Republican and Democratic primaries for seats in Congress and the Texas House and Senate.
While there are multiple people who have announced their candidacy, including Monica de la Cruz who says she is running in the Republican primary for the District 15 congressional seat, does not appear in the list of qualified candidates.
The deadline for filing with the Secretary of State’s Office was Monday.
An email to her campaign has thus not been returned; however, De la Cruz published a photo on her Facebook page saying she had filed, and responded to commenters asking why she isn’t listed as a candidate by saying the SOS website hadn’t been updated yet.
The Monitor also awaits a response from the SOS on De la Cruz’s candidacy.
This list will be updated should there be any changes made to the state’s list.
U.S. Representative District 15
Democrats:
- Eliza Alvarado
- Julio Garza
- Ruben Ramirez
- John Villarreal Rigney
- Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina
- Michelle Vallejo
Republicans:
- Sara Canady
- Vangela Churchill
- Mauro Garza
U.S. Representative District 34
Democrats:
- Laura Cisneros
- Vicente Gonzalez
- Filemon Meza
- Beatriz Reynoso
- Osbert Rodriguez Haro
- William Thompson
- Diego Zavala
Republicans:
- Juana Cantu-Cabrera
- Mayra Flores
U.S. Representative District 28
Democrats:
- Tannya Judith Benavides
- Jessica Cisneros
- Henry Cuellar
Republicans
- Willie Vasquez Ng
- Rolando Rodriguez
Texas Senate District 20
Democrats:
- Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa
Republicans:
- Johnny Partain
Texas Senate District 27
Democrats:
- Sara Stapleton-Barrera
- Alex Dominguez
- Morgan Lamantia
- Salomon Torres
Republicans:
- Adan Hinojosa
- Isreal Salinas
- Raul Torres
Texas State Representative District 35
Democrats:
- Oscar Longoria
Republicans:
- Oscar Rosa
Texas State Representative District 36
Democrats:
- Sergio Munoz Jr.
Texas State Representative District 37
Democrats:
- Ruben Cortez
- Frank Puente
- Luis Villarreal Jr.
Republicans:
- Janie Lopez
- George Rivera
Texas State Representative District 38
Democrats:
- Erin Elizabeth Gamez
- Jonathan Gracia
Texas State Representative District 39
Democrats:
- Armando “Mando” Martinez
Texas State Representative District 40
Democrats:
- Terry Canales
Texas State Representative District 41
Democrats:
- Bobby Guerra
Republicans:
- John (Doc) Robert Guerra