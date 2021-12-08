Ex-Edinburg councilman announces bid for Hidalgo County Pct. 4 commissioner

EDINBURG — Homer Jasso Jr. announced Wednesday he is running for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 commissioner in the upcoming March 2022 primary elections.

Jasso is challenging one-term incumbent Ellie Torres for the seat, which oversees Edinburg, North McAllen, San Carlos and La Blanca.

The Edinburg native served two terms with the Edinburg City Council and said he contributed to some of the city’s biggest projects, including the Bert Ogden Arena, UTRGV School of Medicine, HEB Park and several other economic projects that were completed to facilitate the growth of the city.

Jasso, who is also a business owner, said he led the charge of innovation that renovated the Edinburg Parks & Recreation Center to a “state-of-the-art facility that now caters to thousands of children every year.”

The commission hopeful said his business experience and ﬁscal responsibilities have made him successful in executing his visions.

With a passion and dedication to serve his community, Jasso said he will continue his legacy while working hard for the constituents of Hidalgo County Precinct 4.

“I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge of infrastructure, budgeting, and growth to the forefront of Precinct 4,” he said. “Hidalgo County is one of the fastest growing regions. Accommodating this growth is my top priority. It is my pledge to offer full transparency and integrity to Precinct 4 and to follow through with a new sense of excitement and energy that will build a home for future generations to be proud of.”