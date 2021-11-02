ELECTION RESULTS: Early vote has Molina with narrow lead in Edinburg mayoral race (8:40 p.m. update)

Election night has arrived.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters across Hidalgo County went out to vote in municipal elections.

Perhaps the most watched race during this election is in Edinburg, where incumbent Mayor Richard Molina is facing two challengers, Ramiro Garza Jr. and Gilbert Enriquez.

Molina is currently facing felony voting fraud charges, which he adamantly denies and has described the allegations as political retaliation while lobbing his own voter fraud allegations at his political opponents.

Garza is a former city manager while Enriquez is a former city councilmember.

Edinburg voters will also decide on a proposed charter amendment that would call for the suspension, a removal with a majority council vote, of elected officials indicted on felony charges.

If that is successful, it would not impact Molina if he wins re-election.

The remaining municipal elections include Donna, Edcouch, Alamo, La Joya and Penitas.

In Donna, voters will choose two new city council members and have their voices heard on two special election propositions while Edcouch voters will choose a mayor and two city aldermen.

In Alamo, voters will pick a municipal judge and two city commissioners while La Joya’s voters will decide on two city commissioners.

In Penitas, voters have a special election regarding that city’s Crime Control and Prevention District.

Below you’ll find each election updated as the votes are counted throughout the night.

EDINBURG ELECTION – 76.19% of vote

Mayor

Richard Molina: 2,798

Ramiro Garza Jr.: 2,602

Gilbert Enriquez: 756

Councilmember Place One

Ismael “Smiley” Martinez: 1,722

Gerardo “Gerry” Lozano: 1,798

Fern McClaugherty: 590

Dan Diaz: 1,717

Councilmember Place Two

Moises Segovia: 1,583

Jason De Leon: 1,8934

Ruben “Bubba” Palacios: 2,361

Special Elections Amendment No. 1

Suspension from office, including possible removal by a majority council vote, if an elected official is indicted for a felony while serving in office

For: 4,218

Against: 1,223

DONNA ELECTION – 7.14% of vote

Councilmember Place No. 2

Joey Garza: 760

Councilmember Place No. 4

Eloy Avila Jr.: 442

Oscar Gonzales: 763

Special Election Proposition A

The extension of terms of office for the city of Donna mayor and councilmen from three-year terms to four-year terms

For: 552

Against: 443

Special Election Proposition B

The extension of terms of office for the city of Donna municipal judge from three-year terms to four-year terms

For: 532

Against: 447

EDCOUCH ELECTION – 100% of vote

Mayor

Virginio “Virgil” Gonzalez Jr.: 661

Rina Castillo: 541

Alderman Place 3

John Chapa: 656

Rudy Rodriguez: 454

Alderman Place 4

Robert Gutierrez: 648

Rosie Schmalzried: 553

ALAMO ELECTION – 18.75% of vote

City Commissioner Place 1

Okie Salinas: 890

Robert “Mailman” De La Garza: 716

City Commissioner Place 3

David Martinez Jr.: 769

J.R. Garza: 821

Municipal Judge

Diego Manny Guerrero: 58

Ramon Mancias: 725

Celia Garcia: 848

LA JOYA ELECTION – 0% of vote

City Commissioner Place 1

Enrique “Henry” Cantu: 617

Esequiel “Chuck” Garza: 669

City Commissioner Place 3

Angie Garza: 660

Edwin Eloy Zuniga: 630

PENITAS SPECIAL ELECTION – 0% of vote

Proposition A

Whether the Penitas Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for ten years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for ten years

For: 21

Against: 3