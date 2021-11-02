ELECTION RESULTS: Early vote has Molina with narrow lead in Edinburg mayoral race (8:40 p.m. update)

Election night has arrived.
The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters across Hidalgo County went out to vote in municipal elections.
Perhaps the most watched race during this election is in Edinburg, where incumbent Mayor Richard Molina is facing two challengers, Ramiro Garza Jr. and Gilbert Enriquez.
Molina is currently facing felony voting fraud charges, which he adamantly denies and has described the allegations as political retaliation while lobbing his own voter fraud allegations at his political opponents.
Garza is a former city manager while Enriquez is a former city councilmember.
Edinburg voters will also decide on a proposed charter amendment that would call for the suspension, a removal with a majority council vote, of elected officials indicted on felony charges.
If that is successful, it would not impact Molina if he wins re-election.
The remaining municipal elections include Donna, Edcouch, Alamo, La Joya and Penitas.
In Donna, voters will choose two new city council members and have their voices heard on two special election propositions while Edcouch voters will choose a mayor and two city aldermen.
In Alamo, voters will pick a municipal judge and two city commissioners while La Joya’s voters will decide on two city commissioners.
In Penitas, voters have a special election regarding that city’s Crime Control and Prevention District.
Below you’ll find each election updated as the votes are counted throughout the night.
EDINBURG ELECTION – 76.19% of vote
Mayor
Richard Molina: 2,798
Ramiro Garza Jr.: 2,602
Gilbert Enriquez: 756
Councilmember Place One
Ismael “Smiley” Martinez: 1,722
Gerardo “Gerry” Lozano: 1,798
Fern McClaugherty: 590
Dan Diaz: 1,717
Councilmember Place Two
Moises Segovia: 1,583
Jason De Leon: 1,8934
Ruben “Bubba” Palacios: 2,361
Special Elections Amendment No. 1
Suspension from office, including possible removal by a majority council vote, if an elected official is indicted for a felony while serving in office
For: 4,218
Against: 1,223
DONNA ELECTION – 7.14% of vote
Councilmember Place No. 2
Joey Garza: 760
Councilmember Place No. 4
Eloy Avila Jr.: 442
Oscar Gonzales: 763
Special Election Proposition A
The extension of terms of office for the city of Donna mayor and councilmen from three-year terms to four-year terms
For: 552
Against: 443
Special Election Proposition B
The extension of terms of office for the city of Donna municipal judge from three-year terms to four-year terms
For: 532
Against: 447
EDCOUCH ELECTION – 100% of vote
Mayor
Virginio “Virgil” Gonzalez Jr.: 661
Rina Castillo: 541
Alderman Place 3
John Chapa: 656
Rudy Rodriguez: 454
Alderman Place 4
Robert Gutierrez: 648
Rosie Schmalzried: 553
ALAMO ELECTION – 18.75% of vote
City Commissioner Place 1
Okie Salinas: 890
Robert “Mailman” De La Garza: 716
City Commissioner Place 3
David Martinez Jr.: 769
J.R. Garza: 821
Municipal Judge
Diego Manny Guerrero: 58
Ramon Mancias: 725
Celia Garcia: 848
LA JOYA ELECTION – 0% of vote
City Commissioner Place 1
Enrique “Henry” Cantu: 617
Esequiel “Chuck” Garza: 669
City Commissioner Place 3
Angie Garza: 660
Edwin Eloy Zuniga: 630
PENITAS SPECIAL ELECTION – 0% of vote
Proposition A
Whether the Penitas Crime Control and Prevention District should be continued for ten years and the crime control and prevention district sales tax should be continued for ten years
For: 21
Against: 3