The following is a list of early voting locations for the Nov. 2 Election:

>>Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex Main Office, 954 E. Harrison

>>Brownsville Public Library, 2600 Central Blvd, Brownsville

>>Bob Clark Social Services Center, 9901 California Rd., Brownsville

>>Cameron Park Community Center, 2100 Gregory Ave., Brownsville

>>Cameron County Harlingen Annex, 3302 Wilson Rd., Harlingen

>>San Benito Community Center, 210 E. Heywood St., San Benito

>>Laguna Vista City Hall, 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista

>>Los Fresnos Community Building, 204 N. Brazil, Los Fresnos

>>La Feria American Legion Hall, 219 E. Commerical Ave., La Feria

>>Port Isabel City Hall, 305 Maxan St., Port Isabel

>>Port Isabel High School, 18001 Highway 100, Port Isabel

>>South Padre Island City Hall, 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island

>>Santa Maria ISD, 11119 Old Military Highway, Santa Maria

>>Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex Building, 116 Santa Vista Ave., Santa Rosa

>>Rio Hondo ISD Administrative Building, 215 W. Colorado St., Rio Hondo

>>Los Indios Community Center, 309 Heywood St., Los Indios

The times and dates will vary during early voting. Call the Cameron County Voter Registration and Elections Office for voting hours and dates at (956) 544-0809