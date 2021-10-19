The first day of early voting in Hidalgo County has seen a slight decrease in turnout compared to the last non-presidential election in 2019.

The 2019 general election, which included 10 constitutional amendments and municipal elections in five cities in Hidalgo County, had a total of 2,111 votes cast at 27 polling locations on the first day of early voting. On Monday, 2,054 votes were cast at 28 polling locations in the county.

Monday’s turnout included 1,838 in-person votes and 216 mail-in ballots. The first day of early voting in 2019 saw 1,937 in-person votes and 174.

The 2019 general election saw hotly contested races in the cities of Alamo, Edcouch, Edinburg, La Joya and Weslaco.

This year’s election has eight constitutional amendments and municipal elections for six cities in Hidalgo County, including the cities of Alamo, Donna, Edcouch, Edinburg and La Joya, and a special election in Peñitas.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s race against two challengers, former City Manager Ramiro Garza and former Councilman Gilbert Enriquez, is among the hottest races on local ballots.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said that while the county cannot require voters to wear masks, they are encouraged in order to provide a safe voting environment. She also emphasized that Hidalgo County residents are able to vote at any open polling location in the county.

Voters are encouraged to visit www.hidalgocounty.us or myrgv.com to find polling locations as well as sample ballots for each election.

Early voting will continue on Tuesday morning and continue through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Early voting will continue Monday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

