Hidalgo County elections office extending hours Tuesday

The Hidalgo County Elections Department will have extended business hours Tuesday in observance of National Voter Registration Day, opening until 7 p.m.

The non-partisan civic holiday encourages people to register to vote and is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.

“Our office staff will be ready to assist voters with any questions they may have regarding their voter registration status,” Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said. “This will give voters an opportunity to register or make changes to their voter registration record in preparation for the upcoming November 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election and Local Entities Elections.”

Voters can also make changes to their voter registration record from the convenience of their car.

A drive-up service will be implemented at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. at the elections department main office front entrance, located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

Monday, Oct. 4, is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 general elections, which includes constitutional amendments on the ballots.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18, and runs until Friday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Visit www.hidalgocounty.us/elections for up-to-date election information.