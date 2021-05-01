Los Fresnos votes yes to $63 million bond issue

Voters in the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District said yes to a $63 million bond issue in an election held Saturday.

Unofficial votes indicate that 475 voters cast ballots in favor of the bond issue while 210 voted against it. Officials had said approval of the bond issue would result in no change to the district tax rate.

Major components of the bond program include:

>> Construction of a new middle school adjacent to Rancho Verde Elementary School

A video overview of the bond program indicates future growth for Olmito, Rancho Verde and Villareal elementary schools. The schools are served by Resaca Middle School, and the proposed new middle school to replace it would be closer to where the students live.

Meanwhile, Los Cuates Middle School would be moved into the building that currently houses Resaca Middle School, allowing Los Cuates to be converted to a CTE, or Career and Technical Education center. The CTE center would include an agricultural trades building, an audio visual production center, and facilities for teaching the culinary arts, health sciences, dental arts, industrial trades and other areas designed to give high school graduates marketable, high-paying skills.

>> Build an all-weather track at Liberty Memorial Middle School

>> Upgrades and renovations at Los Fresnos High School to mirror facilities at Los Fresnos United.

>> Complete the LFU master plan including the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps building, a lecture hall and athletic fields. LFU opened in 2009 but was built as a master-planned second high school campus. It is to open as such when enrollment reaches a level to justify such a move.

>> West Campus Central Plant equipment replacement for air quality improvement.