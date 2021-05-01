Incumbents reelected in Pharr city races

PHARR — With all precincts reporting, unofficial results show all three incumbents running for reelection in the city of Pharr proving victorious.

Roberto “Bobby” Carrillo defeated challenger Daniela Zuniga by a tally of 2,519 to 1,543 in the race for Place 2 commissioner.

In the race for Place 3 commissioner, incumbent Ramiro Caballero defeated challenger Artemio “Chemo” Palacios 2,521 votes to 1,546.

Incumbent Daniel Chavez defeated challenger Isidro “Izzy” Perez in the race for Place 4 commissioner 2,514 votes to 1,561.

“(Voters) can expect the same movement of Pharr forward — what we’ve been doing for the past six years,” Chavez said following the election results. “I know many cities are looking to Pharr and everything that we’re doing, and they will follow it. Something that the population of Pharr can expect from us is that we will continue being united and continue moving forward with everything we started six years ago.”

Chavez thanked his voters for showing up to the polls despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people took precautions and decided that their vote was important,” Chavez said. “We want to give thanks to all of them — specifically the ones who voted for us.”

Attempts to reach Carrillo and Caballero were unsuccessful as of press time.