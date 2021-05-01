It appears that incumbent Rose Gowen will keep her seat as Brownsville City Commissioner At Large B as she received more than 52% of the vote in Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results. Gowen received 2,675 votes while opponent Erasmo Castro 1,345 and Yuri Peña 1,069.

During a previous interview with The Brownsville Herald, Gowen said she will continue to advocate for policy, programming and efforts that further the vibrancy and health of the city. Gowen has held the position of City Commissioner for 12 years.

“I decided to run again because the original goal is still needed,” she said. “Together, with our team, and our people, we have managed to reduce the rate of diabetes from one in three, to one in four people. This represents thousands of people who are no longer diabetic.”

Castro said on Election Day he wants to thank everyone who voted during the election and that the fight to bring transparency and accountability continues.

“Thank you to all who came out to vote,” he said. “Thank you to all our supporters and cheerleaders. The fight to bring transparency and accountability continues. Together we can bring about the change that is so desperately needed in our community.”

Political newcomer Peña said she was running because she wanted to make the city a better place for the future generations. She said her focus would have been bringing jobs to Brownsville.

“I come with no preset agendas,” Peña said. “I’m not about power, political control or ego trips. My focus is nothing other than to make Brownsville a better place for all of us, especially our kids.”

Commissioner District 3

Unofficial results show there will be a runoff for Brownsville City Commissioner District 3 between Jessica Puente-Bradshaw and Roy De los Santos because none of the candidates got at least 50 percent of the vote plus one. According to unofficial results, Puente-Bradshaw received 38.03% of the vote with 748 ballots cast for her, while De los Santos received 44.53% of the votes with 876 people voting for him.

Candidate Carlos Elizondo received 17.44% of the votes with 343 residents voting for him.

“Brownsville is expecting great changes to come,” Puente-Bradshaw said. “It’s important that we elect leaders who will not forget that Brownsville is still a community that appreciates history, nature and its surrounding beauty. Let’s make sure that who we elect and hold accountable those who will not forget that the needs of the people of Brownsville still matter first. Thank you to all that voted.”

De los Santos said he wants to thank all who supported and believed in his campaign and what they stand for. He said a commission seat is not a requirement to continue to serve or to make a difference.

“My record of service in our community is the perfect example of that and will continue long after today,” he said. “Aside from the issues which we have targeted to tackle for our city: infrastructure, economic development, and higher standards for ethics transparency and accountability, this election has also brought to light the fact that hate fear and bigotry still exist in our community, and there is a need to stand together and stand up for those against whom this hate is directed. We must and will stand against inequality regardless of the outcome of this election.”

Commissioner District 4

The unofficial tally shows there will be a runoff between incumbent Ben Neece and Pedro Cardenas because none of them got at least 50% of the vote plus one. Neece received 34.79% of the vote with 588 ballots cast for him while Cardenas received 40.06% with 677 voters choosing him.

Candidate Joe Valdez received 13.91% of the vote with 235 residents voting for him and Candidate Alberto “Beto” Velez got 11.24% of the vote with 190 citizens choosing him.

On Election Day, Neece, who has served as commissioner for one term, said it has been an honor serving the community of Brownsville. During a previous interview with The Brownsville Herald, Neece said if elected, he would continue to develop the city economically, on a global scale, as well as locally. He added he would like to address the homeless issues facing the community and follow through with downtown parking issues.

Cardenas said if elected, he plans to get a number of things done such as a plan to assist small businesses and making sure the city has low-cost and reliable services for water, streets, power and public safety.

“I plan to get a number of things done if entrusted to serve as your city commissioner,” he said. “First, in the short run, I will work diligently on a plan to assist small businesses to recover from the devastating effects of Covid-19. Second, we need to focus on getting back to basics: making sure we have low cost and reliable services including water, streets, power, and public safety. And finally, I hope to bring better and higher paying jobs to the citizens of Brownsville by recruiting retail and industrial business to our community.”

