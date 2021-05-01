All propositions on Brownsville’s city ballot pass

All 10 Propositions on the Brownsville Municipal Election ballot passed, which will make changes to the city charter. The following is the list of the propositions that were voted on:

>>Proposition 1: proposes an amendment limiting the time a mayor can hold office to two four-year terms. It includes a provision that, in the case of a mayor who does not complete his or her term, whoever is appointed or elected to finish out the term can only be elected one more time, even if the first term was less than four years. There were 4,250 votes in favor and 718 against.

>>Proposition2: limits commissioners to two four-year terms. Proposition 1 allows mayors who have completed two full terms to then run for election to the city commission, while Proposition 2 allows the same for commission members who, after serving two full terms, wish to run for mayor. There were 4,251 votes in favor and 692 against.

>>Proposition 3: if approved, would stretch the term of municipal court judges from two-year to four-year appointments. There were 2,856 votes in favor and 2,032 against.

>>Proposition 4: would amend the charter section dealing with procurement in cases of emergency so that it aligns with state law. There were 4,061 votes in favor and 727 against.

>>Proposition 5: would do the same regarding civil service terms and qualifications. The charter requires five members on the civil service commission, for instance, while state law says three members is allowable. There were 3,944 votes in favor and 783 against.

>>Proposition 6: would change how the city charter handles ballot nominations. There were 3,892 votes in favor and 850 against.

>>Proposition7: would remove outdated language in the city charter regarding parks and playgrounds and allow park management to be updated via ordinance. There were 3,414 votes in favor and1,207 against.

>>Proposition 8: would incorporate an audit and oversight committee into the charter as opposed to having it set by ordinance, which is how things stand now. There were 4,568 votes in favor and 746 against.

>>Proposition 9: would amend the charter and require that bodies commissioned by the city — boards, committees etc. — work with the city commission toward “eliminating duplication of the services, creating administrative efficiency, providing for joint service efforts, and ensuring quality of service at the lowest cost in terms of both fees and tax rates,” according to the city ordinance ordering the charter amendment election. There were 4,329 votes in favor and 499 against.

>>Proposition 10: would seek to bring about the same results, but through collaboration between the city commission and the municipally owned Brownsville Public Utilities Board. There were 4,321 votes in favor and 519 against.

All results are unofficial until they are canvassed.