Rainy weather pushes UTRGV commencement inside

EDINBURG — Inclement weather in the forecast for the weekend has prompted the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to move scheduled in-person commencement ceremonies for more than 1,800 graduates indoors this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ceremonies will begin Thursday at the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salon in Brownsville, and continue Friday and Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

The events were originally slated to be held outside.

“We’ve all been anticipating this special day. However, the last thing we want to do is postpone it once again — especially on such short notice — as we know many graduates and their loved ones have already committed to traveling and attending this event,” Sofia Almeda, university registrar, wrote in a memo to the Class of 2020. “Though we empathize with you and understand the disappointment you may have, please know that this path to celebrating your achievements will still allow you the opportunity to cross the stage and be recognized in front of your family and friends.”

The ceremonies are limited to the graduates and four guests, the release states, and event attendees will be required to social distance and wear masks in accordance with the university’s COVID-19 campus guidelines.