Mission CISD public relations department wins awards

The Mission CISD public relations department was lauded with awards for its work in education communication last month by the Texas School Public Relations Association’s annual award celebration in Round Rock.

The district earned four gold star awards and one bronze star award, winning for entries in video promotional, video marketing, video feature story, image/identity package and video news package.

“The department received a Star Award for each entry submitted for the contest,” a news release from the school said. It also noted the school submitted a record setting number of entries this year.

Those entries garnered a total of 993 gold stars, 449 silver stars and 102 bronze stars.

“Since TSPRA members enter only their best work, it is not uncommon for there to be very few entries that do not earn any type of award,” the release reads.

Mission’s six-person public relations and marketing department is led by Craig Verley.