Mission Veterans Memorial High color guard places first at competition

MISSION — The Veterans Memorial High School color guard team placed first at the Texas Educational Colorguard Contest at Valley View High School Jan. 29 and is working toward a spot in the Texas Educational Colorguard Association State Championship, according to a news release from the winning school.

The release said the VMHS team ranked 1st place overall in the Novice White Division and 1st in Equipment, Movement and General Effect.

“All guards shed sweat, blood and tears while putting in the hours needed,” Coach Emily Jimenez wrote in the release. “I give them all the tools they need to reach the goals we discussed, and then it’s up to them to put in the work during and out of practice.”

Senior Color Guard Captain Sol Barreiro described the win as a surreal experience.

“When they called out our name, I did our salute and began to check out mentally because I wanted to make sure it was all real,” said Barreiro, who’s been captain for two years. “But my team deserved it. They put so much time and effort into this, and gave everything they could.”

According to Junior Autumn Gonzalez, who has been on the team for three years, members of the team forge close bonds during competitions and three-hour practices.

“They are more than just my teammates, they are my best friends,” she wrote. “I have learned so much from being in the color guard and I feel that I have grown so much because of it. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the help of my directors and coach.”

The TECA State Championship is slated for March 26 in Seguin.