San Benito CISD extends delayed return to school due to COVID

SAN BENITO — Due to COVID-related issues, San Benito CISD announced Wednesday that its schools will be closed for the remainder of the week.

There will be no face-to-face/on site instruction or remote learning/remote conferencing on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

All district operations will also be closed on those days.

According to the announcement, these two days will be used to allow an outside company to disinfect all areas of their facilities and will supplement the deep cleaning that has already been taking place this week.

The decision was made due to the high number of employees who are absent due to COVID-related issues, low student attendance and the continuous dwindling inventory of COVID-19 tests.

“We believe that when we reopen on Monday, Jan. 24, our schools will continue to be the safest place for our students and employees to be,” the announcement states. “We encourage all students and employees to remain vigilant in following safety protocols so that we can proactively work to keep our schools safe and our staff healthy.”