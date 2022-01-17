La Feria ISD appoints new superintendent

The La Feria ISD board of Trustees approved the departure of Superintendent Cathy Lee Hernandez last Monday.

The board voted unanimously to approve a retirement/resignation agreement with Hernandez and voted to appoint Lillian Ramos, the district’s executive director of special education, as interim superintendent.

“So Ms. Ramos, congratulations, and we look forward to working with you,” Board President Lisa Montalvo said.

The new interim said she was honored by the decision and pledged to instill a spirit of open communication in the district.

“I will do my best to continue keeping the district in line and working with our team for the improvement of our students,” Ramos said.

Outgoing superintendent Hernandez took to social media to write about her last few day’s with the district, including pictures of a tableful of gifts from employees and a video of a drive-by caravan of staff who drove by her house in a makeshift farewell parade.

“I would also like to recognize my colleagues, fellow superintendents who became my family and greatest supporters,” Hernandez wrote. “What a blessing to have a great group of leaders who were willing to work together as we navigated through the pandemic.”