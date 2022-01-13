Romero, Saenz join IDEA advisory board

IDEA Public Schools announced Thursday that Alyssa Romero and Bobby Saenz have been appointed to its advisory board of directors for IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to an IDEA news release, Romero and Saenz’s experiences “solidify the passion for working with schools, parents, volunteers and most importantly, students and children in the Rio Grande Valley.”

For Romero, those experiences include serving on the board of the Hidalgo County Young Lawyers Association, Board of Advocates of Texas Trial Lawyers Association and helping to found Lawyers for Literacy.

The Rio Grande Valley native currently lives in Edinburg and is the lead litigation attorney for the Farah Law Group PLLC’s Valley offices.

“I look forward to my new role as board member for IDEA and helping to play a part in continuing advancing and prioritizing higher education in the Rio Grande Valley,” Romero said in the release. “I am excited to be a part of IDEA’s mission, culture, and family.”

Saenz is the founder, president and CEO of Wing Barn LLC, a restaurant chain with locations throughout the Valley, the release stated.

Through Wing Barn’s fundraising program, Saenz has contributed over half a million dollars to local charities and individuals in need, according to IDEA.

The Laredo native also serves on the advisory board for Lone Star National Bank.

“I am thrilled to be a part of IDEA’s Advisory Board of Directors,” Saenz said. “IDEA has been committed to working hard in order to provide student success, and I am excited to be a part of that.”